Meghan Markle, “bulla at Buckingham Palace”. The accusation against the Duchess, there is a host of witnesses – Il Tempo





Giada Oricchio June 24, 2021

Meghan Markle bullied and humiliated the assistants of Buckingham Palace in your short time at Court? According to the former actress it is a “premeditated smear campaign”, according to the tabloids ten former aides are ready to spill the beans.

“A brutal showdown is near”. So headlines the “Mirror“revealing that the internal investigation opened by Buckingham Palace to clarify the bullying allegations made by royal assistants to the Duchess of Sussex is nearing conclusion. But how did it come to this point? In October 2018, the authoritative newspaper Times revealed the existence of an email from Jason Knauf, Sussex communications officer, to William’s secretary (immediately informed) in which he worriedly underlined the “unacceptable and bullying” behavior of the former American actress with the staff members ( all people present at the Court for years and worthy of trust). There were those who “trembled” just at the idea of ​​having to meet her, who had been fired after a series of mistreatment, who spoke of “emotional cruelty and manipulation such as bullying” , who said they were “personally humiliated”, who had cried “to tears”.





A few episodes also leaked: Meghan would throw a cup of tea at a footman, throw a badly ironed dress on the floor screaming at the unfortunate woman on duty and fired Archie’s nanny after just a month. Stories also reported in the book “Battle of brothers” by biographer Robert Lacey who added a detail: “Harry closed the phone in William’s face when he called him worried about the complaints saying that Meghan came first”.

At the time, Buckingham Palace issued a note pointing out that “bullying and harassment were not tolerated” and that it would verify the facts, but of the internal investigation, ordered by the Queen, nothing was heard of so much that the tabloids shouted ” cover-up ”to protect Harry and Meghan. Maybe it was. But the continuing heavy attacks on the Royal Family (racism, indifference and genetic pain) have changed the course of events.

The outside team, set up by Buckingham Palace’s human resources office, questioned people with knowledge of the facts and today ten of them are ready to tell the truth. Ten “little Indians” to solve the mystery. And here the Mirror writes: “We are moving towards a brutal showdown. There would be ten witnesses ready to talk about how toxic the working environment the Duchess of Sussex had made. There is a queue ”. Markle did not stand by and watched: first she branded the indiscretions as “a deliberately defamatory campaign”, then she asked the Palace for the list of people who point the finger at her. She will soon be heard in the context of the investigation and will be able to give her version: she is convinced that she can dismiss the accusations “point by point”.



