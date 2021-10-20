Meghan Markle copies Angelina Jolie, Lady Diana and other stars? The video comparison

According to a Twitter post, released by royal biographer Angela Levin, Meghan Markle is used to copying the looks of the likes of Angelina Jolie, Lady Diana and Amal Clooney.

This Tuesday biographer Angela Levin retweeted two video, initially posted by a Twitter account known for its criticism of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, where it is possible to see all the stars of the entertainment world that Henry’s wife, Duke of Sussex, would have emulated over the years.

The tweets published by Angela contain two videos in which different looks of the former American actress can be observed, placed alongside those of Princess Diana, Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney and many other world famous celebrities.

Twitter user HarrysGreySuit / Mrs. Gray also added a caption explaining: “I chose some photos at random … but they are enough to show how evident this habit of hers is. all women take inspiration from other women when they try to create an outfit, but she always does! He even copied the mannerisms of some of these women. “

Angela Levin, the well-known biographer of the royal family, is also known to be a fervent opponent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who settled in California after resigning from their royal duties, giving up being “senior members” of the family.