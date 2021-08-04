Meghan Markle for her 40 years will not organize any parties

Tomorrow, the day of Meghan Markle’s fortieth birthday, in the Sussex villa in Montecito there will be no party with sixty-five guests (VIP). An insider assured him to Page Six. In recent days, the British tabloids had been rumoured that the former actress had even made a name for celebrating the important milestone hired Colin Cowie, party-planner friend of Oprah Winfrey famous for organizing the fabulous parties of the celebs. Now, however, the well-informed gossip site of the New York Times denies everything: the Sussexes they would not have any parties planned. Meghan, recently become mom encore (of the small Lilibet “Lili” Diana) wants a low profile birthday. Although the prince Harry, continues the insider, may have arranged a surprise for her: a family holiday not far from their home of over 14 million dollars. The Sussexes, on parental leave after Lili’s birth, would like to stay quiet with the newcomer and the firstborn Archie, 2 years. Especially now that the situation Covid-19, in California, is getting worse.

The Sussexes in fact even in the past have not shown a great passion for mega birthday parties. To celebrate his 36 years old, Harry took his then-girlfriend Meghan to Botswana, in Africa, and there they dedicated themselves together to the conservation projects of the charity Elephants Without Borders. On the day of Meghan’s 37th birthday – the first as a member of the royal family – the duchess and her husband they were at the wedding of their friend Charlie van Straubenzee with Daisy Jenks in Surrey. For the Meghan’s 38th birthday – the first as a mother after the birth of Archie – the Sussexes spent the day with a few intimates at Frogmore Cottage, their home in the UK, and Markle blown out the candles on a simple carrot cake. A few days later, the family flew on holiday to Ibiza. Last year, then, Meghan turned 39 – first birthday after the farewell to the royal family – in the midst of the pandemic. Another birthday, necessarily, very intimate.

Markle turns 40 on August 4, the same day barack Obama celebrates 60. The former US president to celebrate his birthday organized a great party, next weekend, at his home on Martha’s Vineyard. Harry and Meghan, again according to the source of Page Six, they would not be willing to attend even the party of their friend Barack.

