Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry the “chicken engagement” recipe

They say a man’s love goes through the stomach. Okay, but they don’t say what you should prepare for this guy. However, one recipe receives a lot of praise from famous women: “courtship chicken”. Meghan Markle was teased by Prince Harry and actress Emily Blunt also believes she owes him her wedding.

In a recent episode of the American podcast “River Cafe Table 4”, actress Emily Blunt (38, known from The Devil Wears Prada and A Quiet Place) talked about her marriage to actor John Krasinski. The two lovebirds met in 2008 and got married two years later.

Blunt still remembers a successful seduction maneuver, he says in the podcast. When he went out with Krasinski, he prepared a special dish for him: a casserole with roast chicken, according to the recipe of the famous chef Ina Garten, almost a woman Jeroen Meos.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. © Film Magic



“She calls this recipe ‘courtship chicken,’” says Blunt. “If you prepare it for someone, according to legend, that person will propose it to you later. Well, who doesn’t love fried chicken like this? It is roasted in the oven with onions, garlic and thyme, after which wine and butter are added to make the sauce. My GodHe is my God ”.

Plus, Blunt isn’t the first celebrity to describe Ina Garten’s recipe as an important ingredient in her lovemaking. With her, Meghan Markle would have won Prince Harry too. “I know Meghan loves doing ‘chicken engagement’,” Garten said in an interview after Harry’s proposal. “Who knows, they wouldn’t have married without a prescription,” Garten said in an interview.

Markle had already praised Garten’s recipe in Heaven before. Nothing is as delicious or impressive as perfectly grilled chicken.A recipe like Ina Garten is one turning point. I always take this dish to parties and make many friends ”.

Try it yourself? Here’s how to do (surprisingly simple) “Share Chicken”

5 minutes of preparation, 95 minutes of preparation, for 4 people



you need this

1 grilled chicken • 2 lemons • 1 garlic onion, cut in half • olive oil • 2 chopped onions (preferably Spanish) • 120ml dry white wine • 120ml chicken broth (preferably homemade) • 1 spoonful of flour • salt and pepper

Here’s how you do it

1. Preheat the oven to 220 ° C.

2. Remove the giblets from the chicken. Dry the outside with a kitchen towel. Season the chicken inside with plenty of salt and pepper.

3. Cut the lemon into quarters. Put two quarters in the chicken with the garlic halves.

4. Brush the outside of the chicken with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Tie the chicken legs with kitchen twine and fold the wings along the body. Put the chicken in a small saucepan like this one (if the pan is too large, the onions will burn).

5. Put the remaining lemon quarters and onion slices in a large bowl and mix them with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Add all of this to the saucepan surrounding the chicken.

6. Roast the chicken in the oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

7. Remove the chicken from the pan and place it on a plate. Cover with aluminum foil and let it sit for another ten minutes while you make the sauce. Leave the lemon quarters and onions in the tagine.

8. Place the saucepan on the stove over medium-high heat. Add the wine and mix with a wooden spoon to dissolve the crust. Add the broth and sprinkle with the flour, then continue stirring for a minute until the sauce thickens. Finally, add the juice that is now under the chicken.

9. Cut the chicken into strips and serve with lemon quarters, fried onions and hot sauce.

