Meghan Markle gets snubbed by Emma Watson and it’s very embarrassing!

The book that Meghan Markle dreaded so much is out. Thus, the fans learned that she had been snubbed by her idol, Emma Watson.

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband’s book is out. Fans were therefore able to learn a lot about the Duchess of Sussex. In the lot, there is the story of the day she got snubbed by her idol, Emma Watson. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Several books on Meghan Markle

It’s been a while since fans as well as the Sussex couple have known about the release from Meghan Markle’s ex-husband’s book. A book that greatly worried the Duchess.

“It must be terrifying for Meghan Markle herself because she gave her point of view, but the flip side is about to fall. Everyone really wants to tell their own side of the story.”explained the royal expert and British biographer Tom Bower to the newspaper The Sun.

And for good reason, her ex-husband did not intend to interfere to swing everything on Prince Harry’s wife. Thus, Lilibeth’s mother has good reason to worry.

The imminent release of this book therefore seems to impact the Sussex couple. So much so that their relationship seems to have stalled. According to some sources, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would argue a lot.

But this book is not the only one talked about Meghan Markle. Journalist Tom Boyer has also released a book about the princess, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors. And he told, for example, the day when Meghan Markle was snubbed by her idol, namely Emma Watson. MCE TV tells you more!

“Meghan has curated some of her past to fit her future, spinning the good, excising the unsuitable. Up against Tom Bower, her controlled and carefully burnished image does not survive beyond page five” https://t.co/A9m5a14L5M —Times Culture (@timesculture) July 22, 2022

The day Emma Watson snubbed the Duchess of Sussex

The facts then date back to June 20, 2014. At that time, Meghan Markle was not yet in a relationship with Prince Harry but was still a fan of a well-known actress, Emma Watson.

Thus, while the interpreter of Hermione Granger animated a conference during the “HeForShe” initiative, set up by UN Women, Meghan Markle was present in the audience. And this, with the firm intention of talking to him.

Bad luck for the princess, not everything went as planned. “At the end, she (Meghan Markle, editor’s note) asked to meet Emma Watson. The actress denied his request. The refusal was humiliating”explained Tom Bower in his biography.

That said, it’s no hard feelings on the side of Meghan Markle. The latter still dedicated an article afterwards to her idol. ” To the ‘HeForShe’ campaign, I was sitting directly across from Emma Watson. At only 24 years old, Emma understood how this impacts society as a whole”she had written.

This does not prevent that the princely couple is going through a bad patch at the moment. The ex-husband of Meghan Markle and the journalist are not the only ones to make revelations about them. This is the case also of Angela Levina reporter for the Daily Mail.

In short, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being attacked from all sides. Moreover, it is not for nothing that they plan to redo an interview with Oprah. It looks like they have something to say.

Photo credit :

Bertrand-Hillion Marie-Paola/ABACA