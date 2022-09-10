Meghan Markle had a huge influence on Alexandra Daddario’s wedding

ads

For her wedding, Alexandra Daddario wore a silk and wool dress that perfectly complemented the New Orleans backdrop. To help put together her outfit, the “San Andreas” actor accessorized with “something blue” inspired by a royal wedding. “I’m obsessed with Meghan Markle,” Daddario told People in July. “She was wearing an aquamarine ring, I think, from Princess Diana’s collection,” the actor said, reflecting on the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding attire. “Mine was less elegant, but it had a big aquamarine ring that imitated Meghan Markle,” he added. The royal-inspired ring worn by Daddario was prominent in the wedding day post that went up on Instagram on June 30. On the second slide, the “Percy Jackson” actor shared a kiss with her husband as she made the ring highly visible while he held an umbrella in that hand.

As Daddario mentioned, Meghan Markle’s aquamarine ring was part of Princess Diana’s personal collection and passed on to her children after her untimely death. Markle wore the striking ring as her “something blue” during her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. “Designed by Asprey, the ring is set in 24-carat gold and features a massive emerald-cut aquamarine potentially over 30 carats, flanked by smaller solitaire diamonds,” diamond expert Daniel O’Farrell told Express in July.

While a ring of that caliber would normally cost five figures, Markle’s ring, passed down from Princess Di, would be priceless due to its historical value. Daddario wasn’t the only one impressed by Markle’s dazzling ring, either.