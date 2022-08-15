Meghan Markle had a strange and unusual job before becoming an actress

Before becoming a duchess, she was an actress, and Before becoming an actress, Meghan Markle had a job that was considered by many to be strange and unusual.. The talent of Duchess of Sussex it has served him as a good skill during his time in the royal family and before to generate income.

Since her relationship with prince harry was made public in 2016, Meghan Markle has been one of the most criticized celebrities in the world. Even enough research has been done on her past life to discover what she hides.

On the other hand, there are those who, far from criticizing her, have been amazed and want to know how an American actress could steal the heart of one of the most coveted royals at that time. This is how both the press and royal fans have found the old work of Meghan Markle.

One of the jobs that Meghan Markle had before being part of the royal family when she married Prince Harry was the professional calligrapher. The Duchess of Sussex for a time he dedicated himself to writing by hand with a very elegant calligraphy for invitations, agendas, among other things.

In 2018, Meghan Markle told Esquiere magazine that she started doing calligraphy during her time at school. “It was because I went to an all-girls catholic school for six years during the time the boys have writing classes”, revealed the duchess.

From an early age Meghan Markle showed a talent for calligraphy and instead of working as a waitress while waiting for a major role as an actress, she dedicated herself to selling her services as a calligrapher. She even confessed that she was the one who did the lyrics for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s wedding invitations.

