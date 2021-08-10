Meghan Markle, half-brother Thomas at Gf Vip reveals that she warned Harry: “It will ruin your life”

LOLNEWS.IT – The 40th birthday of Meghan Markle it was not, perhaps, as Meghan expected it: the family of origin denigrated her. Her father Thomas claims to have been ignored after sending her a bunch of red roses for his birthday, Half-sister Samantha went on TV to call her “terribly cruel” while the eldest drafted everything at the Gf Vip Australia.

Thomas Jr., a 55-year-old Oregon resident, said what she thinks of Meghan in the presentation video: “Before the wedding I warned Prince Harry and told him ‘I think it’s going to ruin your life. It’s very superficial.’ She’s a false, unscreating and presumptuous woman.” Now that he is in the house and will literally have all the cameras pointed, he will be able to fulfill the mission for which he was chosen: to ruin him, once and for all, his half-sister and tell the backstory about the 40-year-old, Harry and life at court not yet emerged (Photo: Kikapress – Music: “Summer” from Bensound.com)

