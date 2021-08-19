Meghan Markle, Harry accuses William and Carlo: “They closed the door for me”



Harry back to accuse William and Carlo, worsening the tensions within the Royal Family. Despite attempts at reconciliation and the contribution of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Diana’s second son does not seem willing to get close to his brother and father.

As reported by the Mirror, Harry accused William and Carlo of “closing the door on him”. The father and the elder brother, furious for the interview given to Oprah Winfrey, would have decided to end relations with the prince. A small opening would have opened during the funeral of Philip of Edinburgh, where William, after weeks of silence, he would speak to his brother for the first time.

In fact, however, there would have been no “progress” in the bond which is still difficult and uncertain. Harry and William have always had a special relationship, which became even stronger after Lady Diana’s tragic death. At the time the two brothers promised that they would always stay together, supporting each other, but with the arrival of Meghan Markle on the scene something has changed.

Today William and Harry couldn’t be further apart and as the Mirror, the prince would be “very angry” with his brother for not trying to recover their relationship now that he lives in the United States. The situation with Carlo is then even more difficult. The words of Harry, who defined life in the Royal Family halfway between “the Truman Show and a zoo”, did not appeal to Carlo. Especially because Meghan Markle’s husband accused the father that he had been somehow absent when he needed him, effectively condemning him to suffering.

“So many things have remained unresolved,” confessed a source of the Palazzo according to which the hopes of seeing Harry together with Carlo and William, finally smiling and happy, are very few. In the coming months, meanwhile, Diana’s second son will return to London. This time there will be cameras with him to make a project for Netflix. In the documentary that the Sussex are preparing, according to the tabloids, there will also be a meeting of the nephew with the Queen. No mention of William, Kate Middleton and Carlo who, in all probability, will not take part in the show.