Meghan Markle, have you noticed what she keeps on her desk? Brash, British royalty scarred in front of the whole world – Libero Quotidiano

Birthday Meghan Markle it did not go unnoticed. On the occasion of her 40th anniversary, the Duchess of Sussex showed herself on video to launch a new project, the “40×40”, an initiative to “help women get back to work” after the pandemic. In the clip, the former American actress focused mainly on her idea: “Today is my 40th birthday and I had an idea. I ask 40 friends to take 40 minutes to support a woman who is returning to work“. And again: “Over two million, in the United States alone, have lost it due to Covid: tens of millions around the world. I believe that if we help each other, this alliance could trigger knock-on beneficial effects.” The project involves several well-known faces such as the singer Adele, the stylist Stella McCartney and also the wife of the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Meghan Markle humiliated by Prince Charles on her birthday: Best wishes..., the scarring in public

In the video, carefully studied by royal experts, the second daughter of the Dukes of Sussex would appear for the first time, Lilibeth Diana. On Meghan’s desk, in fact, you can see three photographs. The one in the center, according to PageSix, would retract Harry kissing the little girl in the forehead. If she were really the baby in the shot, then it would be the first public photo of Lilibeth, born two months ago and never shown to the world.


Many, however, could not help but notice that the second child of the couple it was not officially presented even to the Royal family. Now, however, the whole world may have seen it. In that case it would be a real discourtesy to the Royals, who have not yet had the chance to see it live.

How she humiliated the driver who was waiting for her at the airport: the shame of Meghan Markle, the former friend empty the bag


