Meghan Markle’s brother has combined it big: the bomb confession comes now that the man has joined the cast of Big Brother VIP in Australia.

Apparently there is never peace for Prince Harry and his Meghan Markle. In July, the rumor that Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan’s brother, would participate in Big Brother VIP in Australia made the royals tremble. The two brothers have not spoken to each other for 10 years: good blood does not flow at all. The American has no relationship with either her half-brothers or her father. Now that Thomas Jr. has joined the reality show, the first statements come that will undoubtedly infuriate Markle.

“It will ruin your life”: Meghan Markle, her brother’s bomb confession at the Gf Vip

Meghan Markle’s brother, Thomas Jr, is the contestant of Big Brother VIP, the famous reality show in Australia. Prince Harry’s ‘brother-in-law’, in the most spied house in Italy, has already begun to speak ill of his sister: in his presentation video he named her.

In a video released by Channel Seven that anticipates the entry of Thomas Jr into the Big Brother VIP house, we heard the first ‘accusation’. The man said he had ‘warned’ Harry before the Royal Wedding celebrated in 2018. “It is a superficial one. I told him, “I think she’s going to ruin your life.”

No good blood flows between Prince Harry’s sweetheart and his family: the last time Meghan saw her older half-brother was 2011. Thomas, as well as his father and half-sister, were not even invited to the Royal wedding that took place in 2018. Everyone fears further public statements from the biggest of the Markle, competitor in the House of Big Brother VIP in Sydney.