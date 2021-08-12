News

Meghan Markle, her brother’s bomb confession at the Gf Vip

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Meghan Markle’s brother has combined it big: the bomb confession comes now that the man has joined the cast of Big Brother VIP in Australia.

meghan markle brother
Meghan Markle’s brother at the GF VIP combined it big: what he said he joined the cast of the GF VIP (photo source Getty)

Apparently there is never peace for Prince Harry and his Meghan Markle. In July, the rumor that Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan’s brother, would participate in Big Brother VIP in Australia made the royals tremble. The two brothers have not spoken to each other for 10 years: good blood does not flow at all. The American has no relationship with either her half-brothers or her father. Now that Thomas Jr. has joined the reality show, the first statements come that will undoubtedly infuriate Markle.

Also follow our INSTAGRAM channel: we give you scoops, memes and entertainment! CLICK HERE

“It will ruin your life”: Meghan Markle, her brother’s bomb confession at the Gf Vip

Meghan Markle’s brother, Thomas Jr, is the contestant of Big Brother VIP, the famous reality show in Australia. Prince Harry’s ‘brother-in-law’, in the most spied house in Italy, has already begun to speak ill of his sister: in his presentation video he named her.

Read also Who is Thomas Markle Jr: curiosities and private life of Meghan Markle’s half-brother

Loading...
Advertisements

In a video released by Channel Seven that anticipates the entry of Thomas Jr into the Big Brother VIP house, we heard the first ‘accusation’. The man said he had ‘warned’ Harry before the Royal Wedding celebrated in 2018. “It is a superficial one. I told him, “I think she’s going to ruin your life.”

Read also Harry and Meghan, the sensational announcement after the birth of Lilibet: incredible, no one expected it

No good blood flows between Prince Harry’s sweetheart and his family: the last time Meghan saw her older half-brother was 2011. Thomas, as well as his father and half-sister, were not even invited to the Royal wedding that took place in 2018. Everyone fears further public statements from the biggest of the Markle, competitor in the House of Big Brother VIP in Sydney.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

489
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
479
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
448
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
411
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
393
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
366
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
358
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
345
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
338
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
337
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top