Meghan Markle, her brother’s revelations: heavy warning to Harry

Unsettling revelations are popping up from Meghan Markle’s brother. That warning to Harry before the wedding left everyone speechless.

“I warned Harry”. These are the words shared by Thomas Jr., the brother of Meghan Markle competitor to the next edition of the “Big Brother VIP” Australian. 55 years, between him and his sister i Reports they would be tense like a violin string so much so that they would not speak from ten years. A silence dotted with Critical and Disagreements who have seen over time Meghan’s brother use the adjectives of insensitive and Conceited to describe Harry’s wife.

Thomas also attacked his sister not only for the character, but also for the choice to break the bond with the father, 77 years old, very resentful with her daughter for the impossibility of knowing the grandchildren.

To the paternal disagreements are added those with his brother, close to entering the most spied house in Australia. Precisely in the field of reality TV, in a Music video launched before its inception, Thomas expressed heavy revelations on the sister.

Meghan Markle: her brother’s unsettling revelations

“It’s a superficial one”, the words of Thomas Jr. about her sister as part of a video clip launched for the beginning of the Australian “Big Brother VIP” that sees Meghan’s brother among the protagonists. To this comment is added a burning revelation with which the 55-year-old revealed that he had warned Harry before the wedding.

“I told him: I think she will ruin your life. Meghan is not the right woman. She was playing the part of a princess as an actress below the hollywood average”, the words of the actress’s brother. The man, a window and door driver from Oregon, with a past dotted with judicial problems, at the time of the royal wedding, which took place in 2018, was not on the guest list like his father. The latter had been the protagonist of a inherent scandal to the sale of photos to tabloids.

The only person in the family with whom the Duchess of Sussex still has relations is the Mother Doria. For the rest he cut the bridges with the other family members, also with his half-sister Samantha. According to some nearby sources it would be very worried for his brother’s participation in the reality show.

Concerns that seem to have also spread to Court, as Thomas’ revelations could make even the members of the Royal Family.