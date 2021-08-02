Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana

Meghan Markle you know, he cares a lot about privacy. Especially with regard to its sons. He has never made a mystery of it and never will. This is confirmed by the choice, for Archie’s second birthday, to spread in public a shot of the little one taken from behind.

Meghan Markle and the first photo of little Lilibet

Less than a month after the birth, however, the duchess decided to share with others an image of his second child. As reported by the ET website, not to the subjects, of course, but to the various members of the Royal Family, with whom he keeps in touch through Whatsapp.

Who are the lucky ones who had the chance to see Harry and Meghan’s second child is not known. Very likely, however, that in the family chat there are Carlo and Camilla, William and Kate, Sophie and Edward as well as Beatrice and Eugenia with their husbands. And maybe even Zara with Mike Tindall. It is not clear whether the sovereign is included in the group but, given her venerable age, it is likely not.

The Windsors and family chats

Just like any family, the Windsors keep in touch with each other with messages on your smartphone. Text messages, above all. And, every now and then, even some videos and some photos. The Duchess of Sussex is always a bit reluctant, as an insider tells us, and the images of Archie shared with the family would be very few.

Not surprisingly, the supposed coldness in the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family. It is difficult to stem what happened with the famous interview of the couple to Oprah Winfrey and the scandals that followed. To confirm the tensions, the answer that Kate Middleton gave a few days ago to those who asked her if she and Meghan had video calls after giving birth, in order to see the small Facetime street. “No,” replied, with a bit of embarrassment, the future sovereign. As proof that a crown is not enough to make everyone get along.

