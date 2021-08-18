Meghan Markle, here’s the first photo with Kate Middleton (on the cover)

It was the fall of 2016 when the Prince Harry presented Meghan Markle – at the time his girlfriend for a few months – to his brother William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton. A brief but cordial meeting, within Kensington Palace, that the Sussexes recounted in detail on the occasion of the announcement of their marriage: «A welcome wonderful, we managed to see us often (at that time they were neighbors, ed) ».

Still, the first photo that portrays together Meghan and Kate dates back to 2014, two years beforeentrance to building of the former actress: to be honest, though, the future queen it does not appear in flesh and blood, but on the cover of an Irish magazine, U Magazine. In the image published on social media, the Duchess – alongside the director Denise Cash – shows the number on which he had collaborated with a piece on sunglasses.

“This photograph is clear, we knew they would be become sister-in-law», Is the joking caption of the shot, shared for the first time in 2017 in view of the royal wedding and returned to current events later the bombshell interview of the Sussex. Some tabloids, in fact, have seized the ball for attack the duchess, as she revealed to Oprah that she didn’t he knew almost nothing of the English royal family before meeting Harry.

How much Meghan really followed the events of the Windsor house it is not known, surely though the court setting it was not the simplest. Has inI break the rigid protocol on several occasions and it is entered into conflict just with Kate, a few weeks before marriage: «After a quarrel, I am the one who is burst into tears, not vice versa as reported by some newspapers », the American pointed out.

Loading... Advertisements

A relationship that is not never really took off, despite that photo “together” foreshadowed the opposite.

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle, who “has always had her goals in mind”

READ ALSO

Harry as a child at mother Diana’s funeral: the touching image