Meghan Markle ignored by her idol: this embarrassing anecdote with Emma Watson
In a biographical book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, investigative journalist Tom Bower reveals how Emma Watson “snubbed” Meghan Markle at a conference in 2014.
- Journalist Tom Bower has just published a biography on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
- In the book, the author makes many revelations
- We learn in particular that Meghan Markle had a humiliating moment during a meeting with Emma Watson
Meghan Markle fell from above. In “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors”, a biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, written by investigative journalist Tom Bower and published this Thursday, July 21, the author makes many revelations. Among her, a rather embarrassing anecdote concerning the wife of Prince Harry.
Indeed, Tom Bower reveals in the book that Meghan Markle experienced a awkward encounter with a movie star: Emma Watson. The facts date back to June 20, 2014 when the interpreter of Hermione Granger hosted a conference during the “HeForShe” initiative, set up by UN Women. At that time, Meghan Markle, who was not yet in a relationship with Prince Harry, was present in the audience, and had not failed to share on social networks his joy of being in the same place as the speaker, who represented a real model for her.
“The refusal was humiliating”
The day after this conference, the actress of Suits had returned to this day. “I was in London to support Emma Watson as part of ‘HeForShe’, her initiative for UN women., she had told, failing to report another moment a little humiliating for her. “In the end, she [Meghan] asked to meet Emma Watson. The actress denied his request. The refusal was humiliating”, explains Tom Bower in the biography. But this moment did not seem to traumatize Meghan Markle because she had not hesitated to devote an article to Emma Watson on her former lifestyle blog, “The Tig”, following the conference. “At the “HeForShe” campaign, I sat directly across from Emma Watson. At just 24 years old, Emma has brought to the fore the facts that prove how negative it is to undervalue and marginalize women, and how it impacts society as a whole.”, she wrote. Without resentment.
