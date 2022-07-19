Meghan Markle in “CSI: New York”: The forgotten supporting role of the Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle’s acting career ended when she retired from the series “Suits” four years ago. Her romantic relationship with Prince Harry, within British royalty, led to her drastic decision to take a different path.

Then, in turn, both left royalty aside to maintain a life without so much “comfort”. Many speculated with a return to the screen, although Markle preferred, at least for the moment, not to return. In fact, she was repeatedly seen supporting Enrique in the polo matches that he plays in Los Angeles.

Returning to her stage as an actress, although the role of Rachel Zane was the best known, the Duchess of Sussex not only participated in the aforementioned legal drama. One of the secondary roles that she credits is that of Verónica Pérez in “CSI: New York” (2006).

After 16 years, his role in the police series – derived from “Crime Scene Investigation” – was completely forgotten. Although, beyond time, what makes nobody remember his time there is that it worked for only one episode.

The chapter in question is “Murder Sing The Blues”, strictly speaking the seventh episode of the third season. Beyond the fact that she later repeated this in other productions, Markle was not the only one to have an extremely brief participation: Elle Fanning was one of them, and even Kim Kardashian was summoned as a guest.

And how did the former actress look during her appearance on that show? The changes are notorious, especially because of the logical question of age: at that time she was 24 years old and today she is 40 and is about to turn 41 (she was born on August 4, 1981).