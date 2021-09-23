Meghan Markle in New York, first post pregnancy appearance

M.anus in the hand, Harry and Meghan Markle have come out of their shelter golden in Montecito (Los Angeles) to fly to New York. The two in the next few days will face a mini charity tour, despite the fact that they had announced a maternity leave of at least six months. Sunday will be the guests of the Global Citizen Live, event to be held in Central Park and in which they will reaffirm the importance of equal access to vaccines around the world. There will also be Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello. Upon their arrival in the metropolis they visited the Twin Towers memorial with the mayor of New York, Bill De Blasio along with his wife Chirlane McCray and their son Dante. The mayor then accompanied them also to the One World Observatory of Manhattan.

Harry and Meghan Markle, couple look

For their first release, Harry and Meghan opted for a totally coordinated black total look. Kind of like the Beckhams love to do. The former interpreter of Suits she opted for a black crew neck and a wool coat while Harry chose a black suit with a white shirt. The two chose a couple look also on the occasion of the cover of Time where they were declared between one hundred most influential people in the world for their charitable endeavors. THE Sussex have therefore chosen a symbiotic image, useful for business and to let the world know that they are two distinct people, but with a unique brain and heart. In other words, they manage everything together.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA Loading... Advertisements

First public appearance of the former actress

Meghan has not “left the house” since last June she gave birth to her second child, Lilibet Lili Diana. She had only appeared in several videos. This, however, is his first public release. Of course, always, and forever, hand in hand with her prince. The choice of jewels is also impressive. Like thel Pinky Ring @lorraineschwartz, the customized ring that has become a symbol of female empowerment, a theme dear to you.

Listen to the free podcast about British royalty

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED