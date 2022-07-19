Meghan Markle in New York: this very dear nod to Diana for her dinner with friends with Harry

Meghan Markle winked at Lady Diana during a very notable outing in New York on Monday, July 18. The Duchess wore a watch that belonged to the Princess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went to a restaurant in New York.

The Duchess made a very noticeable appearance.

She was wearing a watch that belonged to Lady Diana.

A very subtle tribute that was noticed by the media.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in January 2020. Since then, the couple has lived in California where both seem much more fulfilled. They only make very rare public appearances and only when it comes to events that are close to their hearts. This Monday, July 18, they arrived on American soil to go to the United Nations. A few hours later, Prince Harry and his wife were seen leaving a restaurant with friends. A detail did not go unnoticed on the wrist of Meghan Markle. As revealed by The Mirror, the Duchess wore a show that belonged to Lady Diana. It’s about of a Cartier worth 23,000 dollars. In terms of clothes, she had opted for a black and white combination, accompanied by black pumps and a red bag. Prince Harry wore a jeans and a navy t-shirt. It is with a big smile on their lips that the couple left the place, visibly delighted with their stay.

Meghan Markle greatly admires Lady Diana and she does not hesitate to let it be known. This is not the first time that she has worn a jewel that belonged to the princess. On the occasion of the NAACP Image Awards ceremony last February, the Duchess opted for a long blue dress with a lighter blue train. In terms of her hairstyle, she had chose to place her hair on one side only and to wave down. A detail had not gone unnoticed since it is a golden bangle with blue stones that belonged to Lady Diana. She previously wore this on her first trip with Prince Harry in the fall of 2018 and wore it again in 2019 when she was pregnant with her son, Archie. There is also a pair of butterfly earrings and a ring cocktail with a large aquamarine with which we could see it in May 2018 but also the Love bracelet from Cartier during the Oprah Winfrey interview, in March 2020. Very subtle tributeswhich are always very noticed by the media and Internet users.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: why did they talk about them when they arrived in New York?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a very noticeable appearance at New York airport on Tuesday, July 18. The Sussexes have arrived on American soil for a very special occasion. In fact, they attended an informal general assembly of the United Nations, as revealed by the Daily Mail a few days earlier. However, their arrival was very noticed since they were expected by many journalists. Among them was Margaret Besheer who attempted to ask them a question regarding Tom Bower, investigative journalist and author who made shocking revelations about the Sussexes in his new book. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just chose to ignore it and made their way, without even looking back. An attitude that has been very noticed.