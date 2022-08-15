Meghan Markle is at war with an international singer?

The ex-duchess Meghan Markle, at war with a famous international singer? These shocking new revelations!

Meghan Markle resentful? She would be cold with a famous American singer! MCE TV gives you more details.

Meghan Markle resentful?

It’s been more than two years since Meghan Markle and her husband decided to leave the British royal family. Since then, the two spouses raised their family on the other side of the Atlantic.

Parents of two children, Archie (3 years old) and Lilibet (1 year), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rebuilding a new life in the United States, in Santa Barbara.

You should know that many stars live in this area of ​​the Californian city. We thus think of the actor Orlando Bloom and his sweetheart, Katy Perry.

According to the Daily Express, Prince Harry would have had no trouble adjusting to his new life. Which is not the case with his wife, Meghan Markle who seems to have some conflicts with the American star.

Indeed, according to the media, the Duchess would even be angry with the artist. A grudge story against the pop star who would be born a remark from the singer about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.

A story that dates back to 2018, to the wedding of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry. Recently, a source therefore revealed that the prince’s wife would resent the singer for a remark she allegedly made about her wedding dress.

4 years later, that grudge hasn’t even gone away! New revelations show that the duchess has not forgotten anything.

A strained relationship

The Duchess of Sussex would therefore resent the American star because of a remark that she would have done on her wedding dress. ” Meghan recalls a comment Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and she’s known to hold a grudge. » explains a source to the Daily Express.

At the time, Katy Perry said that Meghan Markle should have done one more fitting. The wife of prince Harry would therefore not have liked this remark. ” I don’t expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling for parent-teacher meetings in the future! ” specifies the same to the media.

On another side, Orlando Bloom seems to have a good relationship with Prince Harry. “Orlando is very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and calls them if he sees anything suspicious in the vicinity” always explains the same source.

Before adding: The Duke of Sussex and Orlando Bloom fall more into the category of acquaintances than friends. » The Lord of the Rings actor therefore has a “normal” relationship with his neighbors. Which is not the case of his wife with the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry would also be aware that Orlando Bloom plays his role in the series The Prince. Moreover, this program has caused a lot of reaction. In particular because of the fact that it targets the young Prince George. Some even found the series cruel. In any case, this had no impact on the relationship between Prince Harry and actor Orlando Bloom.