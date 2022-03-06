Meghan Markle is sued by her sister Samantha, who accuses her of “lying” in the interview with Oprah Winfrey

the older sister of Meghan MarkleSamantha, has not hesitated to file a lawsuit against his famous sisterDuchess of Sussex, on account of the alleged “lies” that would emerge from the story that the former actress and her husband, prince harry of englandoffered during their media interview to Oprah Winfrey last year.

According to the news portal TMZ, Samantha Markle has provided some documents to the court to highlight some of the falsehoods or half-truths that Meghan would have said during her conversation with the presenter, such as coming from a very “difficult” family background or being an “only child”. It must be remembered that both Samantha and her other brother Thomas share the same father, the no less controversial Thomas Markle.

In the same way, the now writer has accused the Duchess of having “fabricated” a narrative full of defamatory references against her and her family. Meghan pointed out during the interview that she had not seen Samantha in about 20 years and that, due to an alleged shortage situation, she had to work very hard to pay for her university studies. As Samantha points out in her writing, Meghan’s “poverty” was only “virtual”since it was his father who defrayed a large part of the expenses derived from his private and “elitist” education.

Prince Harry’s wife has not spoken directly about the abundant repertoire of reproaches that Samantha launches in her court brief, but she has He has turned to his lawyers to roundly refute these assertions. and even to ridicule some accusations that he calls “unfounded”. “This absurd and baseless lawsuit is just a continuation of very disturbing behavior. We will give him the minimum necessary attention, since he does not deserve more, ”said his lawyers.

