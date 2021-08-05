Meghan Markle is thirsty for notoriety and has reduced Prince Harry to being a clown – Time





From prince to court jester: the sad parable of Harry of England. The star of his wife Meghan Markle shines more than before between “encrypted” photos of Lilibet and charitable initiatives from the top of his beloved and very expensive Aquazzurra, Jimmy Choo or Gianvito Rossi heels. The expert on English monarchy, Antonio Caprarica, photographed for “Vanity Fair” the character of the Duchess of Sussex: “An intelligent, ambitious, cunning and skillful calculating woman, but inconsistent. Yes, it followed a strategy, but one that is based on one detail: inconsistency. One who says ‘I don’t want to have anything to do with those Windsor fetents anymore, for me those are infrequent, they are racists’ then can’t continue to base everything on the attack on the royal family.” And that is indeed the case.





For her 40 years, Markle has published a video on the Archewell foundation website in which she videocalls actress Melissa McCarthy to promote 40X40, a project to support unemployed women, among the most affected by the pandemic. “On my 40th ride around the Sun, I asked myself, ‘What if we all spent 40 minutes helping someone else or mentoring a person in need? And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?'” says the former professional actress “to be famous”. So he asked 40 friends including activists, sportsmen, artists and leaders to dedicate 40 minutes of tutoring to support women who get back into the world of work. Everything perfect, glossy, crystallized: she sat (so as to mask a possible postpartum bacon) in a white dress with beige shoes, not an eye eye out of place in a living room in colonial colors. But the real message is in the details. First of all, no public thanks to the wishes of the Windsors (made in the Instagram stories so as not to leave a trace after 24 hours). He does not love them, but as Caprarica has observed he exploits them since thanks to the gag agreed with McCarthy – disguised as an English lady for tea at 5 – he recalled once again that he belongs to the Royal Family. A message that is certainly not subliminal. I never saw anyone ask, “Meghan who? The actress of Suits?”.





Loading... Advertisements

Then the three photos strategically positioned on the desk and shown in passing. They are grainy, but according to the American site Page SIX, the one in the center would portray Harry kissing the forehead of Lilibet Diana, born on June 4th. In this way he gave a shot to the circle and one to the barrel: pro women’s initiative and sop to the intrusive but very useful pink print, always good for conveying his messages. And finally Harry. To him the most marginal role of this birthday commercial where the duchess is the absolute protagonist. The prince makes a fleeting appearance behind the windows of the French window and improvises juggler to make his majesty Meghan laugh. Ten seconds, then evaporates. He is not by his side and the result is a humiliating appearance. The actress broke up with the Windsors because she didn’t want to be the eternal second at Buckingham Palace, but so Harry went from respected prince to comic sidekick. And the release of the biography against relatives risks alienating even the sympathies of Americans, notoriously compact to tortoises when it comes to the family.



