Meghan Markle: look of the 40 years and necklaces with the zodiac signs of Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle celebrated his 40th anniversary in a very special way: no reunion with the cast of the TV series Suits, no party and not even any intercontinental travel. Instead, it thought of an initiative that would support single and unemployed women, thus presenting the project 40×40. All the details have been revealed in the video that sees the conversation between the former Duchess of Sussex and Melissa McCarthy, an opportunity to explain what her idea is and how to realize it: dedicate 40 minutes of your time to those in need and invite friends to make the same choice.

For this videocall, published on Instagram with a video, Meghan Markle chose a look in light tones of cream, without giving in to the formality: she wore a ribbed tank top, while the shoulders are wrapped in a ton sur ton sweater; below, the actress wore a pair of a pair of light trousers and caramel-colored suede décolleté.

The eye, however, fell on the two necklaces that portray the constellations of the zodiac signs of the sons, in honor of Archie (born May 6) and Lilibet (born June 4). Chors are from the collection Constellation by the jeweler Logan Hollowell of Los Angeles: light points on recycled silver follow one another recreating the celestial geometry of Taurus and Gemini.