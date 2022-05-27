Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Uvalde after the shooting at Robb Elementary School

The Duchess placed a bouquet of white roses in front of one of the crosses placed in memory of the victims of the tragedy

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited the town of Uvalde (Texas, USA) by surprise on Thursday after the shooting two days ago at a school where 19 children and two teachers died.

A spokesman for the duchess told the network CNN that Markle made this visit “in her personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to the community. You are experiencing unimaginable pain.”

The Duchess, 40, placed a bouquet of white roses in front of one of the crosses placed in memory of the victims of the tragedy next to the Uvalde courts.

Markle, accompanied by a bodyguard, She approached one of the crosses with the name of one of the dead children with her head lowered.Rogelio Torres, 10, before bending down to leave the bouquet.

The Duchess currently resides in California with her husband, Prince Harry of England, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old man identified as Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with an automatic rifle and opened fire on students in a class, killing 19 children and two teachers.

WASHINGTON ACCUSATIONS

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the National Rifle Association (NRA) contributes to the problem of gun violence in the United States as part of its annual convention in Houston. .

“They represent the interests of the arms industry, the arms manufacturers who market weapons of war to young adults. They do not represent gun owners who know we need to take action,” he stressed.

In this sense, called it “shameful” that the NRA “and its allies” have “got in the way” of “promoting measures we all know will save lives.” and will keep “guns away” from people terrorizing communities.

“As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriots, and commit to redoubling our commitment to making our schools safe,” the NRA said in a statement.

On the other hand, when asked about a possible unilateral presidential action to deal with the scourge of weapons in the country, the White House spokeswoman did not respond and pointed out that the Biden Administration issued “a zero tolerance policy for arms dealers who illegally sell them”.

