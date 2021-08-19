Meghan Markle, “massacred Regina and William”. The background on the accusations of racism – Il Tempo





Giada Oricchio June 19, 2021

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, sees and raises the accusations against the Royal Family. And the truce becomes shaky. Racism, indifference and prejudice. Omid Scobie, close friend of Meghan Markle, but above all co-author of the flop book “Finding Freedom” on the reasons that led Harry and Meghan to leave the Crown, added fuel to the fire by revealing that a senior member of the royal family had not one but “numerous” worried conversations about Archie’s skin color before his birth and that the other relatives reacted with “indifference” to the couple’s complaints.

During an event at the Foreign Press Association in London, Sussex’s favorite journalist indulged in incendiary comments about the Queen and Prince William, arguing that in addition to racism, there was an “unconscious prejudice” against Meghan among the Windsors.





Among those in attendance was award-winning Australian journalist Jacquelin Magnay who reported: “Scobie claims Harry’s family was aware of the ‘too dark’ skin comment, but were indifferent and not very understanding. Others followed and it became a much bigger problem because Harry and Meghan suspected the topic wasn’t just important to this person, but to other family members as well. “

Omid Scobie also confirmed that the conversations took place between Harry and the relative and that soon after the Duke himself reported everything to his wife Meghan. The journalist and biographer cannot tell who the alleged racist is because he has no way of checking the name made by his only source. Meanwhile, it has also launched another indiscretion: the Duchess of Sussex will return to the United Kingdom in a year to attend the celebrations of the platinum jubilee of Elizabeth II. Event to which the Dukes of Sussex were “absolutely” invited as Buckingham Palace communicated a couple of weeks ago.



