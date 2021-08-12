Meghan Markle, much more than a princess: how much the actress earns now

Meghan Markle has given up being a princess, but she does not give up the royal lifestyle. Its heritage is the envy of the Palace.

One year after Megxit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, live in America with their children Archie Harrison and the small Lilibet Diana. Although we all thought that, once they left the Palace, Harry and Meghan began to live as “we mere mortals“, the two instead have kept a lifestyle considered by many a little too excessive. Among other things, as we had already discovered, the earned figures now from the two are dizzying.

How much did the duchess earn before?

But let’s look in more detail at the duchess and former actress Meghan Markle. How much does the much-hated princess earn now at Buckingham Palace? How much is its assets? Even before the Royal wedding with Prince Harry, during her years as an actress, Markle already boasted a pretty good bank account. With his fixed role in the American series Suits, according to estimates reported by the portal Celebrity Net Worth, Meghan intascava $50,000 per episode, for a total of well $4 million per season, or about EUR 3.3 million. Her blog, on the other hand, made her earn about $80,000 per year. Looking at these figures, his patrimony net was approximately of $5 million, that is, just over EUR 4 million.

How much does Meghan Markle earn after the Royal wedding

Obviously with its entry into the Royal family, the bank account exploded and the amount of its assets soaring to $20 million, thanks also to the inheritance that her husband Harry received from his mother Lady Diana. Today, despite the Megxit and therefore despite no longer having the privileges of a princess, Meghan Markle’s bank account continues to grow. That? As we had already explained here, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed various agreements with streaming platforms Netflix and Spotify, with million-dollar contracts. Another source of income for the duchess, however, are the published books, which would make her earn about $40 million every year. Now its assets amount to €50 million, not bad for a former royal. Who knows what will happen to the Sussexes’ bank account after the publication of Harry’s new memoir.

