Meghan Markle: Pearl arrives, her TV series for Netflix

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl she is on a journey of self-discovery trying to overcome her everyday challenges” said the duchess adding “David Furnish and I have always been very eager to give birth to this series that is very special to us”. To realize Pearl, in fact, Meghan has been able to count on the support of David Furnish, film producer and husband of Elton John with successes such as Rocketman and Gnomeo & Juliet, as well as a team of producers consisting of Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan along with Amanda Rynda as showrunners.

“Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and I long to bring the inspiring and positive stories of extraordinary women to audiences of all ages,” Furnish said. “The team working on the series is top-notch and Netflix is the perfect partner.” Meghan then continues her activity linked to the world of childhood: after having published the picture book The Bench dedicated to the father figure, the duchess has therefore decided to bring Archewell’s mission, that is, the narration of inspirational examples, to the new generations.

Meghan Markle

Pearl it is the first animation production that will be made by Archewell although at the moment there is no news about a possible release date.

