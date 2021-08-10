Meghan Markle, Queen summons Kate and William for an emergency meeting



Kate Middleton and William, George is getting bigger

The Queen summons a emergency meeting in Balmoral after the latest news about Harry and Meghan Markle. The Sovereign would have asked Kate Middleton and William to join her at her residence in Scotland to discuss the future of the Royal Family. The last few months, on the other hand, have been particularly difficult for the royals, struggling with the continuous scandals caused by the Sussexes: first the interview given to Oprah Winfrey, then Harry’s revelations about Charles and finally the announcement of a book that promises to make the Crown tremble.

Nothing has managed to stop the couple and bring Harry and William closer together, not even the death of Prince Philip of Edinburgh or the inauguration of the statue of Lady Diana. For this reason, in view of the publication of Harry’s new book (for which she would have already asked for help from her cousin Eugenie of York) the Sovereign would have asked the Cambridges to reach Balmoral as soon as possible to discuss important issues.

The meeting should also be attended by the Princess Anne, Prince Edward with his wife Sophie, Charles with Camilla and even Sarah Ferguson, who could provide new information about Andrew, who was excluded from the royal agenda due to the scandal and suspicions related to the his friendship with Epstein.

Balmoral Castle is the place of the heart of Elizabeth II. A magical place where the Sovereign has always taken refuge and where she lived very happy moments together with Prince Philip. The Queen has arrived in Balmoral welcomed by the guards of honor out of gate. Dressed in a floral hat and a pink coat, she stayed to talk to the officers and greeted Cruachan IV, the Shetland Pony who is regarded as a mascot of the residence.

At Balmoral, the Queen would plan to reunite the family to discuss what will happen in the coming months. Harry and Meghan Markle’s future plans scare the Sovereign that would like to run for cover. “The children Carlo, Edoardo and Andrea are expected with their respective spouses, Camilla, Sophie and even Sarah – revealed a source from the Daily Mail -. William and Kate Middleton will also arrive, perhaps even Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice of York”. According to the first rumors in his book Harry will talk about Lady Diana, focusing mainly on her disappearance and who he believes are responsible.