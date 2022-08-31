Meghan Markle reacts to Mariah Carey calling her: “Diva”

In the second episode of his podcast: Archetypes.

Meghan Markle’s conversation with one of entertainment’s biggest “divas” delved into the word. During episode 2 of his podcast Archetypesthe Duchess of Sussex and her guest, Mariah Carey, examined the complexities that come with being called a “diva” and how the GRAMMY-winning pop star has come to terms with it.

When asked by the Duchess what kind of connotation the word has, Carey explained that it is “both” positive and negative, but that she has embraced the glamor of the term.

“I think it’s both for me”said the “Emotions” singer. “I do it because, I mean, I know the origin of the word. But then, I was growing up, like I said, my mom was talking about a friend or something was such and such, she was very much that diva. “I didn’t know if that was bad or good; is largely the greatness of everything I imagine. I was glad I bought the word and used the glamor and fabulousness that surrounds it. And then as things evolved, you know, the past, I guess, whatever 20 years…she became a diva to me,” she explained.

“They mean that you are generally a successful woman. But also, and forgive me if we’re not allowed to say the word, but a BITCH. Like, it’s not cool for you to be a boss. It’s not right for you to be a strong woman, you know what I mean? she added. At one point, Carey, who has embraced the word on her own terms, took a moment to adorn the duchess with her title, that she needed to know what diva qualities she saw in her.

After talking about the infamous episode of MTV Cribs of Carey, Markle noted that the term diva is not something she “connects with,” and Carey disagreed. “Sometimes you give us diva moments, Meghan”he joked. The duchess laughed and asked: “What kind of diva moments do I give you?” Carey, 53, noted: “It’s the visual. But let’s say you’re not that beautiful and you don’t have everything and you don’t often have beautiful outfits. Maybe you wouldn’t get so many things.”.

After the episode, Markle explained that she was surprised at the moment and how Carey easily read the situation, assuring her that she was being caring and not using the word in a negative way.

“When he called me a diva, obviously you couldn’t see me, but I started to sweat a little”he said about the funny moment. “My mind was really spinning with that nonsense. She must have read or clicked on something to make her say that. I kept thinking at the time, ‘Was my crush heading for a quick demise? You really don’t see me?”

Markle noted that Carey must have heard the nervousness in her voice and clarified her comments, giving her some reassurance.

“So she must have sensed my nervous laugh and all of you would have heard it too, and she jumped in to make sure I was very clear when she said diva, she was talking about the way I dress, the posture of the clothes, etc.” said.