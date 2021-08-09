News

Meghan Markle reappears in a video for the 40th anniversary, Harry also appears

He accomplished 40 years last August 4. Meghan Markle has reappeared publicly in video on the occasion of the birthday. He did so with a clip posted on the website of his Archewell foundation. It is a funny chat with the actress Melissa McCarthy, in which the project is announced 40×40. That is, 40 of Meghan’s friends, probably well-known personalities and exponents of the world of entrepreneurship, will provide 40 minutes to mentor as many women who have lost their jobs during the pandemic and thus help them to re-enter the world of work.

Meghan Markle reappears on video on her 40th birthday
In the video Meghan appeared dressed in a suit total white. The smile is the same, beautiful as always. And also the physical form, as far as you can see (the former actress is always sitting) is in great shape, despite having Given birth just 2 months ago. The Duchess of Sussex, who together with her husband Harry has abandoned the gray London for a new life under the sun of the California, he also showed a corner of his house at Montecito, near Santa Barbara.

Meghan at her home in Montecito, California
The former actress also blows on the cake
The connection is with actress Melissa McCarthy
At the end of the video behind Meghan also appears Prince Harry, 36 years old
Harry jokingly intrudes into the clip
At the end of the clip the same appeared Harry. The 36-year-old intruded into the video through the window. You can see him juggly with some balls. The couple is experiencing a moment of great happiness after the arrival in the world of the second child, born 2 years after Archie.

