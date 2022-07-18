Meghan Markle rejected by the role model Emma Watson during her visit to London: book

Meghan Markle was denied a meeting with actress Emma Watson during a United Nations event before she became a royal, and “the snub was galling,” according to a new biography.

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at a “HeForShe” initiative organized by UN Women, where Watson was a speaker and asked to meet the also actress, according to Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

However, author Tom Bower described how the Hollywood star and activist turned down the request of Meghan, who was starring at the time. Suits but whose relationship with Prince Harry had not yet begun.

The book says: “During a trip to London [Meghan] she attended a small gathering led by Emma Watson, her heroine and role model. In the end, she asked to meet Watson. The actress refused the request. The snub was mortifying. Watson’s rejection was not mentioned when Meghan described her role at the UN on The Tig. ‘I was in London,’ she wrote to her followers, ‘to support Emma Watson on her HeForShe initiative for UN Women.’”

An archived version of an article by Meghan on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, read: “But it was here on the HeForShe campaign, the call to action for boys and men around the world to support this solidarity movement. that I sat directly across from UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson as she delivered an inimitable speech on feminism.

“Emma, ​​at just 24 years old, brought to the fore the clear facts of how crippling it is to a society for women to be undervalued and marginalized, and how that devastates not just the female population, but the entire population” .

Since then, however, the Duchess has amassed many more celebrity friends, going on vacation with the likes of George Clooney and Elton John and with vocal support from Serena Williams, among others.

Meghan was at the time UN Women’s Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership, a role that played a key role in discussions of feminism and Meghan’s philanthropy years later.

The news of Harry and Meghan’s relationship in October 2016 fired the starting gun in a feverish search of Meghan’s life and career to date by the media eager for the prospect of an exciting new addition to the Royal family.

Examples include a speech Meghan gave at a UN Women conference in 2015 when she denounced the slow progress in the quest for equality.

She said: “UN Women, as you know, has defined the year 2030 as the expiration date for gender inequality. This is amazing: studies show that, at the current rate, the elimination of gender inequality will not be possible until 2095.

“That will be in another 80 years. When it comes to women’s political participation and leadership, the percentage of women parliamentarians worldwide has only increased by 11 percent since 1995.

“Eleven percent in 20 years. Come on, this has to change.”

Bower’s book was expected to criticize the Duchess because of her longstanding reputation for bringing down her subjects, including politicians, business tycoons and Prince Charles.

He also gave interviews in the run-up to publication, suggesting it could be an uncomfortable read for Meghan.

In May, the author told GB News: “It turned out to be… very, very hard work because people were quite reluctant to speak up and she and her lawyers had done very well to keep people quiet, but I got over it.” . [to] enough.

“And it’s a great story. It’s an amazing story of a woman who came from nowhere and now she’s a world figure and has trampled everyone else along the way which is classic for the kind of people she always picks, whether it’s a politician or a tycoon.

“The victims are eager to speak and have spoken. And it’s a really exciting story.”

First excerpts, published in The London Timessuggested that Queen Elizabeth II was relieved that Meghan did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

The book said: “At Windsor Castle, the Queen was preparing to face the public on one of the saddest days of her life. Felipe had been her rock for the previous 70 years. In order to comply with COVID restrictions, she would cry alone inside the chapel.

“‘Thank God Meghan is not coming,’ the monarch said in a clear voice to her trusted aides.

“Harry’s presence continued to be a problem. As a private citizen stripped of his military titles, he could not wear a uniform. To minimize the embarrassment of both Harry and Andrew, who were embroiled in accusations of sexual sleaze, all male members of the royal family dressed in morning suits.”

A source close to the queen said news week Elizabeth was unlikely to have been thinking about anything other than Prince Philip in the days leading up to his funeral on April 17, 2021.

Elsewhere, Bower suggested that Meghan was envious of Kate, while Prince Harry’s contempt for Prince William and his sister-in-law was comparable to Meghan’s for her father Thomas Markle and half-sister Samantha Markle.

Revenge says: “No other member of the royal family has suffered as much embarrassment from her own family as Meghan.

“There was a certain equivalence in Meghan’s contempt for her half-siblings, Samantha and Thomas, and now Harry’s for Kate and William, in particular.”