Meghan Markle resentful: why she has a grudge against Katy Perry

Meghan Markle would be up against a famous singer, as revealed by the Daily Express on Monday August 15. She made an inappropriate remark about her wedding dress.

In January 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their intention to leave the royal family. A news that had the effect of a bomb with the Windsors and the British. This has still not been digested, especially since the couple chained confidences and explosive revelations. Since then, the Sussexes have settled in the United States, and they reside in Montecito, in the city of Santa Barbara. A residential area where many celebrities live, including actor Orlando Bloom and his girlfriend Katy Perry. However, according to information from Daily Express published this Monday, August 15, not everyone is used to meeting up to enjoy a day with the family. The reason ? There seems to be tension between Meghan Markle and the singer. The tabloid explains that the wife of Prince Harry went up against Katy Perry following a remark on her wedding dress. “Orlando is very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and calls them if he sees anything suspicious in the neighborhood“, first said a close source before providing details: “However, Meghan recalls a comment Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and she’s known to hold a grudge.”. But what happened between the two women?

In May 2018, Meghan Markle said “yes“to Prince Harry in a ceremony that changed his life. This was organized at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor and many personalities were invited for this special occasion. A few days later, when she was on the red carpet, Katy Perry was interviewed by EntertainmentTonight. The journalist then asked her what she thought of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. “I would have scheduled an additional fitting“, she first said, before adding: “I am not lying to you. It would have taken an extra fitting but I love Meghan.” A remark that did not go unnoticed since the singer then declared that she preferred the one worn by Kate Middleton during her marriage to Prince William. “Kate! Kate! kate won, said Katy Perry. Not a fan of Meghan Markle’s choice, she then praised her, assuring that she greatly appreciated her commitments. “It’s amazing what she does, her humanitarian actions. You know, the fact that she’s a feminist and proud of it, I like all that.”she rejoiced, before adding: “I support her, I adore her and I wish them both a lot of happiness“.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: when will they return to the UK?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a standout appearance at Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last June. It was a big comeback for the Duchess who had not returned to the UK for several months. On September 5, the couple will be One Young World Summit, in Manchester. This brings together young leaders from 190 countries. As recalled by DailyMailthis stay will take place in full inauguration of the new Prime Ministerwho will meet Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on September 6. Will they also go to Windsor to exchange with the queen?

Tags
