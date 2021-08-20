Meghan Markle returns to be seen for the Vax Live concert

M.eghan Markle returned to the field as an activist with Prince Harry for the Vax Live concert organized by Global Citizen for the distribution of the anti Covid-19 vaccine all over the world, without disparity. The former actress, very pregnant with a beautiful baby bump in sight (she should give birth to a baby girl next month), launched her message through a video recorded in the park of the Montecito villa, in Los Angeles, where she retired to live with Princess Diana’s second son. For the occasion, she studied her look to perfection.

Meghan Markle floral

The reluctant Duchess chose a red silk midi dress with large floral prints Carolina Herrera from the Spring Summer 2021 collection from over 2 thousand euros. To appear a true pasionaria she wore the Cartier watch that belonged to Lady D and the Love bracelet of maisgon itself and Jennifer Meyer’s Tennis. The loose hair on the shoulders enriched with extensions, Come make up has focused on a smoke eye and a gloss for the lips. It was his first appearance since the explosive interview, last March, with Oprah Winfrey.

Human rights activist with Jennifer Lopez

The Vax Live concert was attended by stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez or Foo Fighters. Prince Harry was greeted with big hola from the audience. Meghan said, in essence, that “as the whole world knows, she and Harry are expecting a baby and are very excited to have her soon with them.” And that “very often they ask themselves what future their daughter will have” and that “the decisions that will be taken right now are important”. The former interpreter of Suits he then underlined how fundamental it is, similarly, the distribution of the vaccine around the world, even in the most disadvantaged areas, to give all women the opportunity to move forward.

