Meghan Markle, Serena Williams, Mariah Carey… The most expensive celebrity wedding dresses

From several thousand to several million dollars. This is the price that some stars paid for their wedding dress. Check out the most expensive wedding outfits, from Meghan Markle to Serena Williams to Amal Clooney.

The most beautiful day of their life… but also the most expensive. Some stars did not hesitate to spend lavishly on their wedding, and especially on their wedding dress. This is the case of Serena Williams who, in 2017, in New Orleans, married Alexis Ohanian in a dress signed Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, estimated at 3.5 million dollars. Just that. “When Anna Wintour asked me what I wanted to wear, I said, ‘A cape, I just want to wear a cape.’ She said to me: “So Sarah Burton, with Alexander McQueen, is there for you”, told Serena Williams, not regretting her investment in any way: “Thank you Anna. Thank you Sarah. I felt like a princess and a superhero at the same time. »

Lavish wedding, expensive dress

Serena Williams isn’t the only one to have spent an exorbitant sum on her wedding dress. Mariah Carey paid $250,000 for the outfit she wore to her first wedding in 1993. Amal Alamuddin meanwhile paid $380,000 for the Oscar de la Renta dress she wore the day she became Amal Clooney, while Kate Middleton’s wedding dress cost over 352,000 pounds ($434,000). Substantial budgets like their weddings. They all did it big. Kim Kardashian even said “yes” to Kanye West at the Palace of Versailles. Finally, 500,000 dollars for the dress she wore is nothing in view of what the ceremony must have cost.

The most expensive celebrity wedding dresses in pictures

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian said “I do” to New Orleans in November 2017.

For the occasion, Serena Williams wore an Alexander McQueen dress priced at $3,500,000.

Victoria Swarovski, daughter of Paul Swarovski, married Werner Mürz, an estate agent twenty years her senior, in a ceremony in Italy in 2017.

Victoria Swarovski wore a Michael Cinco dress covered in crystals estimated at $1 million.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014 first in Italy, then in France (at the Palace of Versailles).

During the festivities, Kim Kardashian notably wore a dress signed Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy at 500,000 dollars.

Kate Middleton married William in April 2011.

Kate Middleton wore a dress designed by Sarah Burton, for the Alexander McQueen brand, priced at $434,000.

Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney got married in Venice in 2014.

Cover of People magazine with exclusive photos from Amal and George Clooney’s wedding

The lawyer sported a $380,000 Oscar de la Renta dress.

Cover of Hello magazine with photos of Amal and George Clooney’s wedding

It was in 2018 that Meghan Markle said “yes” to Harry at Windsor. For the ceremony, she wore a dress by Clare Waight Keller, then artistic director of Givenchy, priced at $265,000.

In 1993, Mariah Carey married Tony Mottola, chairman of Sony Music. She then wore a Vera Wang dress estimated at $250,000.

Mariah Carey when she married Tony Mottola in 1993

In 2021, Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony.

The singer wore a Vera Wang dress priced at $150,000.