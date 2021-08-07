Meghan Markle he turned 40 just this week, and for the occasion he decided to publish a surprise video for the 40×40 project with Melissa McCarthy. The video, which did not even say it immediately went viral, sees the Duchess explain her birthday mission. The project is to encourage a global effort, and have all people devote 40 minutes of their time to helping women in the struggle to make it easier to return to the workplace.

Justin Bieber: “Stop using photos where I look sick” | LEGISLATION

The message was actually intended to have a broader and more impactful purpose, but The Internet has turned the point of interest, focusing all attention on two necklaces of diamond constellations, made by Logan Hollowall, which the Duchess wore. It is not only two aesthetically beautiful necklaces, but these also conceal a deep meaning. The diamond parts, in fact, are the constellations of the zodiac sign of the two sons, Archie and Lilibet.

Who are the highest paid influencers in the world? We reveal the complete ranking | FIND OUT MORE

If the necklaces are stacked, they represent the sign of Archie’s Taurus and that of Lili, Gemini. In this way, the Duchess always carries with her, symbolically, the thoughts of her children. It seems then, that Meghan is particularly linked to constellations. Before Lilibet’s birth, in fact, Markle had been spotted wearing necklaces with the zodiac signs of Archie and Prince Harry.

Kit Harington reveals: “After Game of Thrones I had mental health problems” | LEGISLATION

Meghan Markle sports two necklaces with a sweet meaning, find out which one

On the occasion of her birthday the Duchess decided to organize a party limited, in the mansion where she lives with Harry and his two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, in Santa Barbara, in California. The duchess has relied on one of her greatest friends in California, Oprah Winfrey, who advised her to hire Colin Cowie, his wedding and trusted event planner, elected as the best wedding planner of the country from Vogue.