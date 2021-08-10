Meghan Markle, the beauty secrets of her facialists

Creal ontroversies that are more passionate than a separate TV series, at every exit Meghan Markle impresses with the radiance of her skin. It’s a fact: the Duchess of Sussex, 40 years round on August 4, always appears with a radiant and impeccable face, glowy and healthy. Thanks to his facialists, Kate Somerville and Joanna Vargas, who reveal the secrets.

Meghan Markle, the beauty secrets for radiant skin

Meghan Markle relies on the beauty of theexperience of two facialists, Kate Somerville based in Los Angeles and Joanna Vargas in New York. Both are the “sooths” behind the splendid and bright face of the former Duchess of Sussexe and actress of Suits.

Kate Somerville’s secret is enclosed in five steps to follow more or less daily: clean, exfoliate, moisturize, nourish and protect (from UV rays and beyond). Five basic steps according to the visagista and that the Duchess slavishly follows every day.

«At the base, it is it is essential to understand your skin type; if in fact it is oily, it needs a double cleaning, with oil and foaming detergent, if instead it tends to normal-dry a single passage is sufficient for a clean epidermis” explains Somerville.

Exfoliate and moisturize, two basic steps

The second step is theexfoliation, to be performed once a week for normal and dry skin or twice for the fatter ones. “It’s important leave the exfoliant on the face for about two minutes, so as to remove all impurities and then eliminate it with cold water”.

Then follow two steps that are often confused, hydration and nutrition.

In the first case it is sufficient to apply a serum based on hyaluronic acid, plumping the skin from the inside, followed by a nourishing cream, or oil. Finally, the Sunscreen: “It is an indispensable step, not only to protect the skin from UV rays but also from the damage of light”, concludes Kate Somerville.

Glowing skin, the importance of nutrition and sports

“The skin reflects our whole organism. When it is beautiful it is because we are taking care of ourselves, even from the inside with the right nutrition and sports activity» explains Joanna Vargas, New York facialist to the Duchess.

In particular «practicing sports is fundamental because it moves the lymphatic system, i.e. it eliminates waste and toxic substances from the body, including the skin, to make room for nutritional ones”, he explains.

Loading... Advertisements

Meghan Markle’s “never without”: face mask and screen

His two inevitable steps? The fabric face mask and retinol. “The sheet mask they are equivalent to specific treatments, because the fabrics are imbued with principles that they give a boost of energy to the skin making it more beautiful».

iO Woman Beauty Club Join a club made of novelty,

personalized recommendations and exclusive experiences

The retinol, instead, is the passepartout ingredient suitable for all skin types because stimulates the natural production of collagen, ideal to be applied at night. One more tip? «In the evening, during the evening routine, think about the beautiful things of the day and smile. The skin will benefit.

iO Woman ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED