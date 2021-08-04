Meghan Markle, the drastic decision that puts Harry in anxiety. Mazzata on the career of a children’s writer – Il Tempo





Jade Oricchio June 17, 2021

Meghan Markle yes, no, maybe. The Duchess of Sussex will not fly, indeed she will fly, but no, she will not fly to London for the inauguration of the statue of Lady Diana on July 1st. Why was there this news waltz? Because when the former “Suits” actress is in the way, is everything true and the opposite of everything? What happened?





Let’s start from the background. On 1 July, the day he would have turned 60, a statue will be unveiled in memory of Lady Diana. The sculpture was placed in The Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace, the favourite gardens of the princess of Wales. For months we have been wondering if Harry and Meghan will be present given the high symbolic value of the event, but if the presence of the second son of Charles and Diana was almost obvious, that of Markle was at the limits of the impossible, then the birth of Lilibet Diana, on June 4th, has zeroed the chances.





Yet on Wednesday, June 16, the American website Radar Online wrote that Meghan Markle, 39, would fly with Prince Harry to the UK to attend the ceremony. The source had said that the Duchess wanted to be at her husband’s side because Harry would review the Royal Family after statements in which he accused his father of having inflicted “suffering and genetic pain” on him and because the Prince always revealed that, during the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17, he felt anxiety and terror to stay in London. Not even the time to beat the news that a friend of the Dukes of Sussex has denied the American website by telling the Daily Mirror: “Meghan will not travel. He just had a baby and Harry will be traveling alone.”

This was reiterated by a tweet from ITV Royal producer Lizzie Robinson: “Meghan will not fly to the UK with Harry for the unveick of a statue of her late mother, Princess Diana, on 1 July. ” A mess solved in a few hours, but that provided a certainty: Harry will return to London to pay homage to his mother and to accept the Queen’s invitation to lunch at Windsor Castle. “It is a typical magnanimous gesture of Her Majesty. It will be an opportunity for a face-to-face and to talk about many things”, said a courtier to Richard Eden. Elizabeth and her granddaughter have not met face-to-face since the tense Sandringham summit in January 2020, which sanctioned the “Megxit”.





Since then an informal lunch and an exchange of public pleasantries at Philip’s funeral. Meanwhile, in her villa in Montecito, the Duchess of Sussex is reviewing the plans of her economic empire: the children’s book “The Bench” is a flop since it does not figure in the top 50 of the best-selling books. So he is thinking of hiring the top manager of the VIPs and opening a winery.