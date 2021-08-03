Meghan Markle, the first words after giving birth (and “the photo of her daughter on WhatsApp”)

“Although this project started as a simple love letter to my husband and son, I am happy to see that the topics covered they involve communities around the world.” Meghan Markle despite being in maternity leave after the arrival of the second child, he exceptionally broke public silence to thank fans for supporting his recent children’s book, «The Bench».

«The search for a more world compassionate and fair it starts with fundamental values such as thelovethe representation and theinclusion», reads a brief statement from the Duchess that appeared on the F websiteArchewell wave. «At the same time, I think I telland another side of masculinity – rooted between interdependence, emotion and softness – both shaping the world as many would like it».

“Thank you for supporting me in this special work», concluded Meghan, who is at the top of the ranking of bestsellers drawn up by the New York Times category ‘picture books». Among the various drawings, it even appears the little Lilibet Diana, portrayed by the artist Christian Robinson in the arms of her mother, who wanders around a vegetable garden with a hat on her head, a white shirt and a pair of jeans.

A debut in graphic form, waiting for the one in the flesh. In the meantime, it seems that the Sussexes have shared a first photo of the daughter on the Whatsapp group of the Windsor house: “They sent it through a chat to some members of the royal family», states the report of Entertainment Tonight. Who – in addition to William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth – has received the shot, it is not known.

Loading... Advertisements

For sure almost everyone – even at Buckingham Palace – for now they have to settle for little drawing on «The Bench».

READ ALSO

Prince Harry, “a must-man of a family”

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton, who privately calls Prince Charles “grandfather”