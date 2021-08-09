Meghan Markle, the half-brother at Big Brother VIP: “It’s a superficial”

Who Thomas Markle, Jr. brother of Meghan on his father’s side, he could have made burning revelations in the course of his participation in the Big Brother VIP Australian, and also, of course, focus on kinship with the duchess to keep the attention high on herself, was more than predictable, but no one imagined that we would go down heavy right away.

The program has not yet started and the man, 55, began attacking his half-sister in the first trailers of the broadcast, already released by the Channel Seven network.

«It’s a superficial», said Markle Jr. referring to Meghan, not failing to point out how she did everything possible in the past to prevent Harry from marrying her. “I said to him, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life.'”, revealed the man. Before the royal wedding, celebrated in May 2018, Markle Jr. had written a letter to the prince together with his father Thomas, to tell him “It’s not too late to go back”. But that’s not all, Markle Jr would also write to Harry: “Meghan is not the right woman”, stating that sister “she was playing the part of a princess as an actress below the Hollywood average.”

If these are the premises, the program will become yet another grain to manage for the Sussexes, who will certainly get back on the war footing, as it had been against the British tabloids, guilty of having attacked Meghan.

Markle Jr’s words should be taken a little with a pinch of salt considering that relations with his sister have been practically nil for at least ten years. He and Meghan’s other half-sister, Samantha, were not invited to the wedding with Harry, nor did his father attend: to accompany the future duchess, only his mother Doria Ragland the only one of her family of origin to have been admitted into the close circle of loyalists that revolves around Harry and his children, Archie 2 years, and Lilibet Diana, 2 months.

Loading... Advertisements

This, in fact, is not even the first time that Markle Jr. chooses the path of revenge and defamation. In 2019, for example, he had participated in an advertisement together with a lookalike of his sister: he tried to steal the crown of Queen Elizabeth, before his attention was captured by a crate of beer, the subject of the commercial. At the time he told the The Post that certainly no one would have been angry, indeed, in London they could also have found the whole thing funny. Will.

What is certain is that the resentment towards Meghan is so much and that such feelings never lead to something positive, nor do they make you feel better. He, however, goes on his way.

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle, the half-brother at Big Brother VIP: danger revelations

READ ALSO

Harry and the «bomb book»: «Focus on the death of Diana»