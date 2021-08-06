News

Meghan Markle, the revelations to the poison of the former best friends on her birthday: “She put the engagement ring in the envelope and sent it to him”

while Meghan Markle, all compunta and elegant, aired a video message in the studio of her home in Santa Barbara announcing the latest charity project she designed for her 40th birthday, her two former best friends they spit poison at her talking to the press. In particular, it was Nikki Priddy, his friend since childhood, has once again shot zero at Prince Harry’s wife: “Meghan is a wicked calculator in the way it handles relationships. When he decides that you are no longer part of his life, he turns you off: there is nothing to negotiate“, he said.

And again: “But nothing was ever enough. Meghan was arguing with filmmakers who didn’t give her enough space. When he liquidated Engelson, he put in an envelope the engagement ring and the faith, and sent them to him without a word“. To increase the dose we thought then another former friend, who wanted anonymity: “Once he took it with a driver, because he was waiting for her at the airport with a sign that in his opinion could have drawn crowds of admirers”. And again: “Meghan Markle attributed her lack of success to not being white enough or black enough.” In short, not really the birthday wishes that you would expect from people with whom you have been very close.

