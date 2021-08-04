Meghan Markle, the truth about the party she organized for her 40 years and the choice you don’t expect from her

More formal than that, best wishes to Meghan Markle they couldn’t be. On the official profiles of the British royal family, from the Queen Elizabeth at William and Kate passing through the prince Carlo and Camilla, it’s all a skimpy «happy 40th birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!». A few words and very regimental, no concessions to the celebrated if not the title of Duchess remarked on social media as if to deny that her Majesty really wants to take it away from her beloved nephew and (much less loved) wife. At least for now. Because when Meghan is in the way everything becomes highly unpredictable, from the great life choices – such as giving up the Royal Family live globally via Instagram – to secondary details such as her birthday party.

THE MYSTERY OF THE PARTY FOR THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF MEGHAN MARKLE

For weeks, in fact, voices of all kinds have been chasing each other about the Hollywood party that Meghan Markle would have liked to organize to celebrate, on August 4, her first forty years. The British tabloids had told of a sumptuous event with 65 guests, all strictly VIP, organized by Colin Cowie (the party planner of Oprah Winfrey, meghan’s great friend). Instead, let the informed know Page Six, no rich prizes and cotillon: the Sussexes will celebrate yes, but in the family and with a few intimates in the mega villa of 14 million dollars, in Montecito. Then Prince Harry will drop the ace: a surprise holiday in a top secret location organized for her and her two children, Archie, 2 years old, and Lili, born a few months ago. That a new course has begun for them or simply does the couple need a bit of detox from the spotlight after the binge of the last year and a half? Something has changed, so much so that Meghan and Harry have even declined the invitation to the mega party for the 60th anniversary of Barack Obama – he also performs them on August 4 – which next weekend on the Martha’s Vineyard estate will host 700 people, George Clooney to Tom Hanks.

MARKLE’S PHENOMENOLOGY, BORN TO BE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

And precisely the choice not to attend Obama’s birthday hit commentators. Because if there is an opportunity to be in the spotlight and to cultivate connections and prestigious relationships, Meghan Markle hardly makes her run away. She never did, not even when she was a first-time actress and he got some small roles thanks to the contacts of his father Thomas Markle, professional director of photography in Hollywood studios, with whom he has not had a relationship for years. Meghan has always wanted to be a protagonist and has always moved with great intelligence (and even cunning, they say) to get what she wanted. Whether it was a role in a TV series or living a fairytale and cover love story, the method was the same: be ready to seize all opportunities with blatant determination. Or coming to quarrel with directors and screenwriters, until you get the role of Rachel in Suits, which granted her a cachet of 400 thousand euros a year. But it was not enough for her and so she also became a blogger, establishing herself as one of the first wellness gurus thanks to her site, where she dispensed advice of all kinds and collected advertising investments.

FROM DIVORCE VIA MAIL TO MEETING HARRY

Markle was in fact one of the first actresses-influencers, a hybrid that in a few years brought her a fair popularity, the right attendance to consolidate her social position and the desire to make the big leap. So she mollò the first husband, the producer Trevor Engelson (it is said by correspondence, sending him back the engagement ring and faith) and attended a famous chef in Toronto. Then in 2016, when she was single again, the meeting that changed her life forever: passing through London, the Anglo-Iraqi fashion designer friend Misha Nonoo organized them a surprise meeting with Harry of England (whom she met thanks to her ex-husband) and in the Soho House of the capital the lightning strike breaks out between the two. Or rather, the first to express interest was the prince while she, more reticent, it took a while to give in to the royal courtship but a month later, however, here they are flying to Botswana to celebrate 35 years of her. Instead, it will take more than a year for the new couple to officially come out into the open: they do it in the fall of 2017, hand in hand at the Invictus Game in Toronto. A month later came the queen’s consent to the wedding.

THE WEDDING SHOW AND THE TEAR WITH THE QUEEN

The rest is known history, from the first frictions between Harry and William, which invites his brother to be more cautious and does not hide doubts in the face of certain attitudes from his future wife, who at court is seen with increasing suspicion. The Hollywood style does not even like Elizabeth II, which, however, for the love of his beloved nephew and to keep the family together, tries all kinds of mediation but then blurts out when Harry mistreats Angela Kelly a few days before the wedding: the stylist and above all a very trusted friend of the Sovereign in fact prevented the prince from taking without the authorization of the Queen a tiara that Markle would have liked to wear at the wedding. A diplomatic incident during which Harry would have pronounced the famous phrase «everything Meghan wants, Meghan gets». Everything, but not really everything. So much so that the very strict court protocol, the tense family relationships, the pressing of the media, the role and the growing confrontation with the “nemicamatissima”, the sister-in-law Kate Middelton, and the hypothesis of always being relegated to second or third place on official occasions, have triggered the Megxit and the progressive exit of Harry and Meghan from the Royal Family. The rest, from the sensational interview with her friend Oprah Winfrey to millionaire contracts with Netflix, is known history. Meghan has taken over her life and today, at 40, it is she who decides how to play her future in the spotlight: and those who know her well say that she has other sensational surprises in store.