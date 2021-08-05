Meghan Markle, the video for the birthday (with Harry “juggler” at the window)

Meghan Markle at the side of women, even on the day of the his birthday. The Duchess of Sussex, after turning off 40 candles, launched – through the Archewell Foundation – a new project entitled ’40×40′, to “help women return at work»: in the hilarious video, published on the Foundation’s website, the protagonist is the former American actress, connected on Zoom with the star McCarthy, Melissa.

“Today is my 40th birthday and I had an idea», begins Meghan. “I ask to 40 friends to take 40 minutes to support a woman who is returning to the world of work. Over two million, only in the United States, they lost it to cause of Covid: tens of millions worldwide. I believe that if we help each other, this service could trigger beneficial effects chain», adds the duchess.

“You could celebrate with a tea party, or a luxurious party on a yacht” interrupts Melissa jokingly. “Or maybe you’ll finally do una bella reunion of Suits», proposes the actress, who then bursts into a thunderous laughter. Meghan turns around and notices that outside the window there is Prince Harry in version juggler, shirt and sunglasses, which twirls in the air three balls and shows the skill Circus.

Let it be a tender show to celebrate his wife’s 40th anniversary? For sure ripped off a smile to Meghan, who first appeared after the birth of Lilibet Diana. Many expected a photo with the newborn, instead a new project has arrived that will involve numerous stars: the singer Adele, the poetess Amanda Gorman, the stylist Stella McCartney and also the wife of the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

All together, to celebrate Meghan. And to support women in difficulty.

