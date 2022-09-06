Meghan Markle: total red look for her first speech in the UK, “It’s good to be back!”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an appearance at the One Young World summit in Manchester on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex had chosen a red ensemble to speak at the podium.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were at the One Young World summit in Manchester on Monday.

Meghan Markle wore a red jumpsuit and matching shoes.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke for young entrepreneurs.

A tandem appearance for the couple.

Meghan Markle and the prince harry were this Monday at One Young World, at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the summit dedicated to young leaders from around the world, which kicked off on September 5 for a three-day period. The couple were greeted with a round of applause, shaking hands with guests and smiling broadly. And Meghalan Markle took the floor to deliver a speech full of optimism. “You are the future, but I would like to add that you are also the present. You are the ones bringing the positive change we need in the world, now, and in this present moment.“said Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle appeared in a bright red baggy jumpsuit and matching stilettos. Archie and Lilibet’s mom had her hair tied in a low ponytail. An event broadcast live on the web. And the young woman did not forget to mention her return to British lands: “I’m very happy to be back in the UK.” And for his homecoming, Prince Harry wore a navy suit and white shirt.

A European program for Meghan and Harry

This Tuesday, they will head to Germany, for the Invictus Games, before returning to London on September 8, 2022, for the Well Child Awards. Only, during their current trip to Europe, lovers should not visit Elizabeth IIwho currently resides in Scotland.

Located across the Atlantic, Meghan and Harry are raising their children Lilibet and Archie in Californiawhere they settled in 2020.