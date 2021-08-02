Meghan Markle turns 40: see her photos of yesterday and today

By completing the registration I declare that I am of legal age and that I have read the

.



General conditions for the registration and use of content generated by users of Oggi.it (necessary to send comments and access the services)



In order to allow your registration to the services related to user-generated content (hereinafter ugc) and allow you to access them, we ask you to read and accept the general conditions governing access to the services offered.



When registering for ugc services and registering your personal data, you must declare that you are of legal age and that you have read the general conditions for access to the services, which we ask you to expressly accept by means of the electronic subscription, by clicking on the “I accept” space #13.



The declaration of having carefully read the general conditions of contract and their acceptance is a necessary and indispensable condition for access, use and use of the services offered by RCS MediaGroup S.p.A.. At the time of signing the general conditions you will also be asked to read the information relating to the processing of your personal data pursuant to Legislative Decree. 30 June 2003, n. 196, and you will be asked to authorize the processing of your personal data, freely provided, for the purposes related to access to the services and for any other initiatives to which you may choose to adhere.



The general conditions now set out govern the methods of access and use of the services offered by the site www.oggi.it.

Registration and acceptance of the general conditions of the service Access to ugc services (hereinafter the UGC Services) is provided through the RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. Sites to every adult User duly registered and registered, hereinafter “User”. Before proceeding with the registration, RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. asks each User to accept the general conditions of contract detailed herein and to have carefully read the information relating to the processing of personal data provided to RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. necessary for access to the services.

By completing the registration and registration procedure with the insertion of your username and password you will be asked to click on the “I accept” link. In doing so, you declare that you have carefully read and expressly accepted all the conditions, terms and methods of use and use of ugc services as expressly indicated below and that you are aware of all the characteristics and purposes of the services. 1.3. The User name and password you provide are personal and may not be used by anyone else to access the services offered by the Site.

The user undertakes to keep his user name and password and not to allow third parties to use it.

The user undertakes not to make more than one registration and not to register accounts for the purpose of abusing the functionality of the site.

At the time of registration, the user undertakes: a) to provide truthful, accurate, updated and complete data and information; (b) to maintain and updatenare the registration data so that they are always true, accurate, up-to-date and complete.

The User is the one and only responsible for the conservation, confidentiality and use of his username and password and, consequently, remains the one and only responsible for all his own and / or improper uses that may be made #13 of it.

The user, as soon as he has become aware of it, undertakes to immediately notify RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. by e-mail to the address privacy@rcs.it attaching a copy of a valid identity document the theft and / or loss of access data (username and / or password) and / or unauthorized disclosure and / or unauthorized use by third parties of the account and / or password. Following the report RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. will proceed with the deactivation of the registration and the cancellation of any content.

The absence of reporting and subsequent disabling will result in direct and exclusive responsibility of the User for all uses and / or abuses of his username and / or password. 1.9 The User may at any time request the cancellation of his registration and data by sending a communication to RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. to the following e-mail address: privacy@rcs.it. This Agreement immediately upon receipt of the request to terminate this Agreement and username and password will be deleted. 1.10 It is understood that RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. will in no case and for any reason be held responsible towards the User or third parties for the modification, suspension, interruption and / or termination of services. Description of Ugc Services;

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. offers each User the possibility to access the Ugc Services. The services offered to users are as follows: a) comments on the article b) comments on blogs c) participates in competitions d) any other service that requires the sending of texts, photographs, videos by the User

Users are aware that all expenses related to the equipment and software programs necessary to activate and establish the connection to the Sites and all costs related to the connection to the network are their sole responsibility.

In no event shall RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. be held responsible for the failure or inaccurate fulfilment by the User of any legal or regulatory procedure in relation to the Agreement.

Participation in competitions: by registering on the Site, the User will have the opportunity to participate in the competitions and / or promotional initiatives organized on the Site. In order to participate in these initiatives, the User: a) declares to be of legal age; b) undertakes to comply with the regulations and the methods of carrying out the competition and / or the initiative concerned which will be expressly accepted through a specific form; c) for anything not governed by this article, the general terms and conditions of service set forth in this Agreement shall apply.

Rules of conduct for the UtentUgc Services; In taking part in the UGC Services of the Sites, by sending texts, photos or videos (hereinafter also contained), the User undertakes to comply with the following rules:

It is forbidden to take any type of initiative (protests against publishers or press organs, organization of petitions, creation of new sites or forums, etc.) without the authorization of the administration of RCS MediaGroup S.p.A.

It is forbidden to publish: a. Links to competing sites/forums/chats/blogs of Sites b. Private email addresses c. Phone numbers or private addresses

Each User expressly undertakes not to send messages whose content may be considered defamatory, abusive, obscene, offensive to the religious spirit, detrimental to the privacy of persons, or otherwise unlawful, in compliance with Italian law and international laws #13.

Comments with the following content are expressly prohibited: a. Offenses to institutions or religion of any faith. Sarcastic, mocking, sacrilegious and disparaging comments must be avoided. b. Racism and any apology of the inferiority or superiority of one race, people or culture over others. c. Incitement to violence and the commission of crimes. d. Pornographic material and links to sites prohibited to children under the age of 18 and. Messages of political, party or faction propaganda. Therefore, messages containing ideas or statements clearly referring to political ideologies are not allowed. F. Content contrary to mandatory rules of public order and morality. g. Commercial messages and profit-making activities such as bets, contests, auctions, economic transactions. H. Statements about unreven and/or unrehes provable and therefore unreliable persons i. Copyrighted material that violates copyright laws j. Advertising, promotional messages, chain stores of St. Anthony and reports of addresses of Internet sites, not related to topics covered k. In general, everything goes under the definition of “spamming”.

If excerpts taken from official information sites, newspapers, newspapers, magazines are reported, it is mandatory to citarne the source, always provided that the rules on copyright are not violated;

It is not allowed: a. Send messages that contain insults, offenses, both between users registered to the service and to other subjects b. Have attitudes and /or position of dispute, clearly hostile towards the moderators and the administration of the service. In this regard, it should be noted that the decisions of the moderators are not the subject of discussion and any complaints, criticisms and clarifications regarding the moderation activity must be presented in private form by writing to the address privacy@rcs.it. c. Deal with topics deemed unsuitable for the spirit of the service, contrary to good taste or otherwise likely to offend the sensitivity of other users d. Request information for commercial purposes

Violations of this policy will result in the non-approval or removal of comments submitted by users

In the presence of serious or otherwise repeated behavior, the violation of these rules may result in the suspension in time or cancellation of the responsible User. The User who, several times deletes, continui to rewrite with the sole purpose of disturbing the regular performance of activities will be reported to the competent authorities.

It should also be noted that: a. RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. can in no way be held responsible for the content of messages sent by users and reserves the right to delete any message or content that is considered inappropriate or not in accordance with the spirit of the service without however assuming any obligation in this regard. b. Each participant assumes full criminal and civil liability arising from the illicit content of their messages and from any damage that may be complained of by third parties in relation to the publication of the same.

RCS MediaGroup. S.p.A. also reserves the right to disclose the data of the author of a message in its possession in case of request by the competent authorities.

This regulation may be modified at any time and without notice, the User is therefore required to consult it periodically to check for any updates. In any case, any liability of the Company towards the User regarding changes to the conditions and terms of use and / or use of the services is excluded.

RCS MediaGroup. S.p.A. reserves the right to disable the User from the function of participation in ugc services, with the consequent cancellation of the User’s account, if he became aware or determines, at his sole discretion, that the User has or is violating the provisions of this Agreement, as well as current legislation #13.

RCS MediaGroup. S.p.A. relies on the common sense of users in order to keep the services a civil and pleasant meeting space, also in order to limit the moderation activity to a minimum. Netiquette Rules;

RCS MediaGroup. S.p.A. invites new Users to visit the Site before starting to send contributions in order to understand the environment and in order to relate to the UGC Services in the best way.

the User is invited to always check what he sends and to make sure that what is sent complies with the regulations of the Ugc Services.

the User is invited to write a clear message and with an appropriate title.

Users are advised not to engage in long back-and-forths with other Users, especially if they are personal matters with other Users.

The User is urged not to write in capital letters where not necessary (it means you are screaming).

The User is invited not to use too long titles, they just create confusion.

The User who sends a contribution addressed exclusively to another user always remembers that the services of the Site are public and that therefore the contribution sent will be read by everyone.

RCS MediaGroup. S.p.A. invites respect for other users, especially those who have different ideas from the writer. Moderation activities and access to services

RCS MediaGroup. S.p.A. reserves the right to moderate the contents of users in all their elements before publication. In detail, they may be subject to moderation: PERSONAL PROFILE: Nick name – Description / Phrase COMMENTS: Title – Content

The moderation activity will be carried out through an Administrator and Moderators. It is the faculty of the Administrator: a. approve / not approve the individual comments sent by readers b. delete individual comments, messages c. suspend or delete a User d. modify the conditions or operation of the services. It is the right of the moderator: a. to approve / not approve the individual comments sent by readers b. to delete individual comments, messages c. suspend or delete a User d. modify the conditions or operation of the services. Moderators are appointed and dismissed exclusively by the administrator. The user agrees that the administrator and moderators of the services have the right to their work in an unquestionable way and if they deem it necessary. The administrator and moderators will do their best to remove the contestable material as quickly as possible, trusting in the collaboration of users.

Content modification. The moderators have the right to modify, if they deem it appropriate, the classification of the contents if the tags reported by users are considered incorrect or in order to give a more precise editorial connotation of the content within the Site.

Accepting/rejecting/deleting content. Only content that is suitable for the editorial line of the Site will be accepted. Instead, content that is not in line with the guidelines set out in the regulation will be rejected. If there are comments to articles or contributions that should degenerate (even with only one content) it is given ample faculty to moderators to intervene in the ways deemed most appropriate, even with the immediate removal of the content or, in the most serious cases, with the immediate deletion by the administrator.

The work of the moderators can only be judged by the administrator, it is still allowed to ask for explanations, but not using the public space of the services of the Site. Any disputes must be made by e-mail to be directed to the following address privacy@rcs.it. It will be immediately closed comment or contribution having as its object arguments of dispute in a polemical key. Those who insist on such an attitude, will be immediately removed from the services according to the unquestionable judgment of the administrator

It is possible that some messages that do not comply with the regulation do not are removed due to inattention of administrators or moderators or by their precise choice. Users are still invited to report such messages to the administration by writing to the address privacy@rcs.it. In any case, the fact that, sometimes, a non-compliant message is not removed does not entitle any user to challenge the decision of the administration in case of deletion of a message.

Assignment of rights to the transmitted content

The User assigns and transfers to RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. definitively and free of charge, the ownership of all the rights of economic and commercial exploitation relating to the contents transmitted, for Italy and for the whole world.

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. has the free right, but not the obligation, to reproduce, for any purpose and purpose, by any process, communicate, transmit and /or disseminate the fixation of the contents transmitted, in whole or in part, through the Internet and / or through any electronic communication network and / or by any means and remote dissemination system currently known (such as, but not limited to Wap, UMTS, IPTV, DSL, etc.) or invented in the future through which the websites can be conveyed, using any communication protocol and / or audio and / or video compression format currently known (MP3, Podcast, WMA, MPEG, AVI, JPEG etc.) or for any mode of use currently known (such as, for example, streaming , downloading, Video on Demand, Podcasts etc.) or future invention.

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. has the free right to make use of the transmitted contents, to transform them, to make cuts, changes and / or additions to the same, to insert or replace a spoken comment and / or the soundtrack and / or to use extracts from it.

The User declares and guarantees that in relation to the transmitted content: a) has full title and legitimacy to grant such rights to RCS MediaGroup S.p.A b) has not granted third parties conflicting rights and / or in contrast with the rights referred to in this; c) has obtained all the irrevocable, authorizations from any co-authors of the transmitted contents, as well as, the irrevocable authorizations (equipped with the aforementioned characteristics) by any performers and / or performers.

Limitation of the guarantees of RCS MediaGroup S.p.A

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. does not provide any kind of guarantee that the ugc services correspond to the user’s own requirements and/or expectations.

The User acknowledges that access to the ugc services of the Sites, the conservation, publication and dissemination of the content sent is done at his own risk.

FURTHERMORE, RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. does not provide any guarantee to the User regarding the results that may be obtained with the use of ugc services, or regarding the truthfulness and /or reliability of any information, data or news obtained by the User through ugc services.

Limitation of Liability

The User acknowledges and accepts that RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. can in no case be held responsible for any type of damage, direct or indirect, deriving to the User or to third parties: a) from the use or inability to use the ugc services; (b) any modification, suspension or interruption of ugc services; c) from messages received or transactions performed by RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. or through them; d) from unauthorized access or alteration of transmissions and / or data of the User, including among other things any damage, including economic, by the same User possibly suffered for loss of profit, use, loss of data or other intangible elements.

The User, without prejudice to any other provision referred to in this Agreement, expressly acknowledges and declares that: a) the use and use of the ugc services of the Sites is at its own and exclusive risk and is provided by RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. on the assumption of an exclusive and total assumption of responsibility in and at the expense of the User; b) RCS MediaGroup S.p.A is exempt from any kind of liability and warranty, express or implied, including the guarantee on the continuity, quality or quantity of the services, c) any material downloaded or otherwise obtained through the use of the services will be carried out at the user’s choice and risk and therefore any responsibility for any damage to computer systems or loss of data resulting from the loading and / or downloading of material will fall on the User; d) RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. assumes no responsibility for any damages, loss of data, information, damages due to delay or loss of chance, inaccurate or failure to find information, restrictions or loss of access, difficulties or problems of any kind, errors, unauthorized use during access to ugc services or in relation to other forms of interaction within the services. The User is and will also be solely and directly responsible for the maintenance and storage of data and information contained in the ugc services.

Personal data

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. will process all personal data provided by Users at the time of registration in full compliance with the provisions contained in Legislative Decree. 30 June 2003, n. 196 (containing the “Code regarding the protection of personal data”), in the manner and for the purposes indicated in the information provided to the User pursuant to art. 13 of the Code as affixed at the bottom of this contract.

By having read the information referred to in art. 13 of Legislative Decree no. 196/2003 and with the signing of this contract the User expresses his express consent to the processing and communication of data concerning him in the manner described in the aforementioned information, indemnifying the other party from any civil, criminal or administrative liability for damages that may be affected as a result, occasion or connection with said treatments, committing to that party to communicate without delay any modification of the data provided to it, by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt addressed to the person to whose attention communications must be addressed pursuant to the aforementioned legislation.

Applicable law and competent court

This agreement is governed by Italian law.

For all disputes that may arise in relation to the execution or interpretation of this agreement, the Court of Milan will have exclusive jurisdiction.



To complete this Agreement it is also necessary to click on the link “I accept”