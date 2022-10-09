Meghan Markle vs Kim Kardashian: the battle of the podcasts

DR



09/10/2022 at 16:21

Prince Harry’s wife and the reality TV star go head-to-head on the Spotify platform where they each launched their hit podcast.

Who doesn’t have their podcast? The big platforms like Spotify and Deezer are now the scene of a hushed fight where celebrities compete with ratings. A figurehead of this new trend, Meghan Markle hit very hard with her podcast called “Archetypes” launched on August 23, as part of an 18 million dollar contract signed with Spotify.

Since then, she has received, among others, Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and actress Mindy Kaling, for casual conversations where feminism and the defense of minorities take the lion’s share.

What’s next after this ad

Meghan will undoubtedly have a lot to do to remain alone at the top

It was with Mariah Carey, who came to evoke with great self-mockery this image of “diva”, which sticks to her skin, that Harry’s wife experienced her most dazzling triumph: the episode remained at the top of the charts. platform audiences for several days.

What’s next after this ad

But the actress will undoubtedly have a lot to do to stay alone at the top: the competition is there with another world star, Kim Kardashian, who is launching “The System: The Case of Kevin Keith”, a Spotify podcast that dismantles the investigation and the lawsuit enamelled of faults which sent in the row of the death, Kevin Keith, accused of a triple homicide.

Kim Kardashian has taken up the cause of Kevin Keith, convicted of three homicides, and denounces the flaws in the investigation

Although his sentence was commuted to life in prison in 2010, the 58-year-old is still incarcerated as the evidence for his innocence accumulates. Kim Kardashian, who is studying law to become a lawyer and advocates for large-scale prison reform, took up the cause of Kevin Keith. And his audience too: the first episode of his legal series, published on October 3, dethroned Meghan Markle, relegated to fourth place in the ranking. But the battle for podcasts has only just begun.