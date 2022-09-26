Meghan Markle wanted to become the “Beyoncé of the royal family”?

The book Brokers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown revealed that Meghan Markle wanted to be the “Beyoncé of the royal family”!

New Book Brokers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown Reveals the underside of the crown. And the least we can say is that Meghan Markle is still being talked about.

According to author Valentine Low, Meghan Markle would have liked to become the “Beyoncé of the royal family”. She says she felt untouchable. And that she would have liked to become a real role model for mixed-race girls or with black skin.

But according to Valentine Low, his dreams would have come to an end. In particular when she understood that the monarchy was not going to leave her this possibility. And for good reason, the rules are very strict.

The young woman did not have the opportunity to make a little change. Very quickly, she understood that she had to comply with Constraints that she would never have accepted.

It is for this reason that Meghan Markle would have decided to leave the royal family. She therefore led to her departure but also from her husband Harry. Indeed, the latter wanted to follow the ideas of his wife.

“Set aside” and “misunderstood”, the young woman also admitted that she had had a bad time during the months spent in the royal family. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, she had

“Either you’re in or you’re out”

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she had had suicidal thoughts during her postpartum depression. It was then that she well aware of things. She had a hard time coping with the demands of the royal family.

For her part, Elizabeth II would not have spared the couple either. At a big meeting, she would have made things clear between Meghan Markle and Harry. She would have swung: “It’s either you in or you’re out” .

Pretty harsh words that would not have failed to shock the couple. And for good reason, the latter did not expect the queen to be so dry towards them. Not wishing to comply with the conditions of the royal family, they therefore packed up.

Meghan Markle and Harry therefore gave up everything. Namely Great Britain, military titles. And the right to state police protection. Now they live far from royal family with two children.

As a reminder, the parents take care of a little boy named Archie and aged 3 years. As well as a little girl Lilibet aged 15 months. For many months, they did not want to go to the United Kingdom.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. A short visit which, once again, earned them the criticism from the British.

The mother also dropped a few tears during the queen’s funeral. Despite their differences, his departure affected her!