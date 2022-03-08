Meghan Markle was sued by her sister for lying in the interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle, sued by her sister for lying in the interview with Oprah Winfrey (Getty Images)

the older sister of Meghan Markle sued the Duchess of Sussex for the alleged lies that the former actress told during her interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

According to the American site TMZ, Samantha Markle accused Prince Harry’s wife of pronouncing “false and malicious claims” against her and her family during the program, but also through the biography “Finding Freedom”.

Samantha, the duchess’s father’s sister, said Markle he lied by assuring that “they had no relationship” and that they werevirtually unknown”. In addition, he accused her of selling to the world the story that she came to fame from nothing.

Markle pointed out during the explosive interview he gave Oprah last March that he had not seen Samantha in about 20 years and that, due to the poor economic situation of his family, he had to work very hard to pay for his university studies.

“Meghan falsely claimed that she grew up basically poor, and was forced to work from the age of 13 in low-paying jobs to make ends meet.‘”, reads the court document. Samantha claims that it was her father, Thomas, who paid for the Private education from Meghan, including the Duchess’s tuition and expenses when she went to Northwestern University. She also claims that she covered her dance and acting classes.

Samantha Markle continues to attack her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex (The Grosby Group)

Always according to her claim, her sister has lied about her and her father as part of a calculated effort to make her “could not interfere or contradict the false narrative and the invented fairy tale life story” by Meghan for the press.

In addition, he stated that The Duchess lied when she told Oprah that Samantha changed her last name to Markle when she started dating Prince Harry.

For all this, ask Meghan a compensation of 75,000 dollars. In the legal documents, Samantha says that her sister’s harsh words affected the sales of her autobiography, prevented her from getting a job, and caused her emotional distress.

the wife of prince harry He has not spoken directly about Samantha’s accusations, but he did turn to a legal team to refute those assertions.

The lawyer of the dukes, Michael Kump, has confirmed the veracity of the complaint but has not wanted to give it more importance:. “This absurd and baseless lawsuit is simply the continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give you the minimum necessary attention, which is all you deserve”.

Keep reading:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created eleven companies in a tax haven

Meghan Markle receives a public apology on the front page after winning a court battle against a British newspaper

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their daughter Lilibet for the first time in a family photo with Archie