Meghan Markle will not return to London

Initially it was thought that Meghan Markle would not fly from Montecito to London because in sweet anticipation, on the other hand a trip of several hours by plane can really be an excessive stress for a woman in the last weeks of pregnancy. But now that little Lilibet Diana is born, what is the excuse for do not attend the inauguration event of the statue of Lady Diana, scheduled for July 1?

William and Harry commissioned the statue to commemorate their mother, to highlight the positive impact of her figure in the UK and around the world: “Our mother has touched so many lives – the princes told the BBC – We hope that the statue will help everyone who visits Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and legacy”.

So the statue will rise at the Sunken Gardens (Diana’s favorite place in the gardens of Kensington Palace) and will be an opportunity to a new reconciliation between William and Harry, already flown from California to England in April, on the occasion of the funeral of Prince Philip, always without a wife in tow.

And this time what does Meghan Markle choose to do? By now it is certain, she will not be there, as reported by a source at BAZAAR.com, the Duchess of Sussex has made it known that she intends to privilege family commitments to royal ones and that therefore she will remain in Montecito together with Archie and Lilibet, without any intention of coming to terms with the events related to the royal family. A predictable choice thinking about the reasons of Megxit, but on the other hand vaguely selfish: Prince Harry would surely have liked to have his wife by his side at such a moving moment as the commemoration of Lady Diana.

