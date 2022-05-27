Meghan Markle’s father suffered a stroke while in Mexico

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle, suffered a stroke (Photo: File)

Thomas Markle, father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Marklewas transferred to the hospital last Monday after beginning to experience the typical symptoms of a strokesuch as numbness, sudden weakness, confusion, trouble walking, dizziness, trouble seeing and speakingamong others.

a photographer from TMZ captured on camera the moment the 77-year-old man wore an oxygen mask while was loaded into an ambulance on the streets of the city of TijuanaMexico. Supposedly, the duchess’s father had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper that he handed over to the paramedics because he lost his voice at the time.

On the other hand, the magazine Who, said his friend Karl Larsen, with whom he works on the show Remarkable Friendship, said one of his neighbors took him to the Rosarito hospitalwhere it normally resides.

A TMZ photographer captured the moment the 77-year-old man wore an oxygen mask on camera (Photos: Screenshot/TMZ)

After receiving the first medical care in a hospital in Mexico, the man was transferred overnight to a hospital in Chula Vista, California.

Journalist Dan Wotton of the GBNews, who is close to Thomas, confirmed on his Twitter account that he had suffered “a serious stroke” and was already receiving treatment. Secondly, Meghan Markle’s half-sister SamanthaHe said his father was recovering in hospital.

“My father is recovering in the hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for their health and well-being. Only need peace and rest. God accompany you. We are praying and the only thing he needs is to rest a little.”

The woman took advantage of reclaim her half-sister, the Duchess, who has been to blame for many years for her father’s deteriorating health of course acts of contempt

Meghan Markle in Canada (Photo: © 2020 Splash News/The Grosby Group)



“How much they have tortured him and how much he has had to go through thanks to the contempt from my sister in recent years. That is inexcusable,” she asserted.

Before the accident occurred, Thomas Markle planned to travel to the United Kingdom to be present during the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, however, his health conditions will not allow him to attend the event.

Prince Harry and his daughter would also attend the Jubilee, although there were no plans for them to meet, but during the trip they would participate in some special programs on local television. Supposedly, Meghan and Thomas Markle have not seen each other since before the wedding of the Dukes of Sussex in 2018. He would not have attended because days before he leaked that he had charged the paparazzi to pose a series of photos.

Magazines with the image of Meghan Markle (Photo: File)

Despite her half-sister’s accusations and what happened years ago, Meghan Markle said in an interview she offered to Oprah Winfrey last year that “it hurts a lot” the estrangement she has with her father.

“I mean, I’ve lost my father. I lost a baby. I almost lost my name. I mean, there’s the loss of identity. But I’m still standing,” the duchess said.

It was on November 27, 2017, Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement, the majority of Britons approved of the relationship. The couple seemed a symbol of this new Europe where cultures mix and borders blur. Meghan was a woman of this century.

