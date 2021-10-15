Meghan Markle’s favorite jewelry is from designer Shilpa Yarlagadda

“It is no longer the time for waiting and reflection, but the time for action has come”. It is with this motivation and with the hashtag #icanchangetheworld that the new Lavazza Calendar 2022. Presented in Florence, the unprecedented project features the shots of the three-time Oscar winner Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki, who in the last year, and in different parts of the world, portrayed those that an enthusiastic Francesca Lavazza (member of the board ) defines “six artivists” (artists + activists): from the great musician Ben Harper, passing through the French artist Saipe, the Afghan refugee rapper Sonita Alizada. Then Cristina Mittermeier with her photography that documents the progress of the destruction of the oceans, the street dancer Shamell Bell who fights against racism, sexism and homophobia. Finally, the young woman Shilpa Yarlagadda, jewelry designer, founder of Shiffon, a brand whose half of the proceeds go to finance the Startup Girl Foundation, a non-profit association dedicated to female empowerment. Seemingly shy, during the press conference she reveals all her strength and enthusiasm to be part of such an important idea, perfectly explained by Francesca Lavazza: “With the 2022 Calendar we want to celebrate the stories of those who, with exceptional artistic talent, dedicate every day of his life to put into practice what he believes in to make the world a better place, and of those who, moreover, can give us an open and uncontaminated gaze capable of freeing us from any constraint that can hold us back in the action of uniting us all for the our common good and that of the planet. We want to convey a message of confidence in the possibility of changing ourselves and, all together, of changing the world ”.

From left: Michele Mariani by Armando Testa, artist Saipe, Francesca Lavazza, Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubetzki, Livia Firth and jewelry designer Shilpa Yarlagadda at the presentation of the Lavazza 2022 Calendar

And who better than an American girl of Indian descent born 24 years ago near Silicon Valley, and now known thanks to her ethical, sustainable and close work to women who need to be supported, in work, in life and also in regards education? The story of Shilpa is that of a girl who collects $ 5,000 in savings plus $ 20,000 from a win in a school competition, whose goal is to create jewelry (despite still studying computer science at university) for every size and taste. But how did it get there? “It was actually all very clear right from the start. Jewelry is part of Indian culture, where my family comes from. I wanted to create something that was symbolic as well as beautiful, so at 21 I founded the brand by creating the first piece: the Pinky Ring (worn by Meghan Markle on the recent cover of Time, ed): a model that can be adapted to any finger, and available in different materials, from silver to gold “. Says Shilpa, who in the meantime takes off her heels to wear comfortable sneakers. “I took courses with friends who helped me make Shiffon. In the meantime, you know, we live in the age where a search engine can give you any information. And then there’s YouTube: you have no idea how many bijoux creation videos exist. This is how I learned initially, in a very spontaneous way ”. After all, she is a normal student and does not hide it. And she gets excited when she talks about her mentors who managed to make her known all over the world and consequently also to the Lavazza team: “I have always loved Emma Watson. Particularly her speech on feminism that she gave at the UN in 2014. She bewitched me. I was able to get in touch with her stylist, Sarah Slutsky, now creative director of my brand ”. She was lucky and does not hide it, because then, after the protagonist of Little Women, came the approval of first lady Michelle Obama, two other Lubetzki colleagues, fashion photographers Inez & Vinoodh and, as mentioned, the Duchess of Sussex. And now she is among the faces of the latest Lavazza Calendar, after finishing in the Forbes classic dedicated to the best 30 entrepreneurs under 30, which she arrived at through the great intuition and passion of Livia Firth, activist and founder of Eco-Age: “Livia is fantastic,” says Yarlagadda. “I have admired and followed your work for a long time. And she has always been very close to the Turin coffee company that she happily participated in The Reinassance Awards, the first world awards dedicated to the work of young international leaders on sustainability, an idea of ​​Eco-Age. And this last aspect is always interested in me ”. For example, the young woman, among the many elements sustainable of Shiffon, has decided to join the Kimberly Process, a certification that declares the use of ethically extracted diamonds, respecting the workers. Returning to the Calendar, the entrepreneur explains that “it was all very fast in a certain sense: as soon as they asked me to participate, that Chivo would take the shots and that it would be focused on young leaders, well, it didn’t take much to say yes “. What unites you and others artivists, with whom he would like to go back to work one day because “he has created a beautiful working group”, it is the awareness that with a lot of effort you can really change the world and that there is little time left. But the designer remains optimistic and does not break down: “I think it is possible to make a clear change, also because I would not continue to fight for the values ​​in which I believe on a daily basis. You know, you Italians are used to beauty, inside and out, it is part of your culture, which I believe, as an American, has not yet been completely affected by consumerism. We are here in Florence, a splendid city. Here I would like, through my jewels, to bring these values ​​into the lives of all women, so that they can transmit them in turn, without obstacles and placing themselves on a par with men “.