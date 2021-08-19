Meghan Markle’s grieving letter and good charity only if it is heralded

Intersectionalism is the Superclassification Show of this century. First place is achieved with a complicated system of partial scores. Of course, if you are black you are a victim. But what if you are a black woman? Uh! What if you are a black trans woman? Yours is the Earth and all that it contains and – what is more important – yours is the set of discrimination, my daughter.

Since social networks do not create dynamics, but anabolize them, a variation of intersectionalism is fueled by the daily need to show those we interact with virtually that we are not so limited as to spend ourselves for a single good cause, to pining for only one evil in the world. , to devote our attention to a single misfortune.

Any minor gatekeeper you follow does: an Instagram story about Afghanistan, one about the brute who told her “barking” leaning over the scaffolding, one about the neighboring umbrella who does not vaccinate her son who turns 12 the day after tomorrow, one about Haiti – etc., with a preference for distant misfortunes, since kneeling for the caporalato in Calabria is terribly less chic than performing in solidarity rituals against the police of American states that we would not know how to find on the map (not that Calabria, that’s how to say) .

The younger ones do it, could the more painful one ever spare us? And in fact Meghan Markle, the Diana Spencer that this century can afford, has produced a statement (signed with her husband, who it is hard to believe has chosen even just the adjectives) that is all intersectionalism and a dictionary of synonyms.

Let’s look at it in detail, this formidable piece of contemporary literature.

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now” (he doesn’t add “that’s why I thrive,” you’ll appreciate discretion).

“While we feel all the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless” (the multi-layered pain, the club sandwich of pain).

“As we all look at the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the risk of it getting worse following last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken” (you start to feel the rhythm, yes? , monsters).

Loading... Advertisements

“And while we are all witnesses to the ongoing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are frightened” (who knows what she means by “misinformation”: do you want me not to be at least devoted to Bach flowers?).

Then he says that as human beings we are conditioned (by the algorithm? By the Catholic church? By Mamma Ebe?) To believe that suffering is essential, and that he wants us to make offers to humanitarian organizations (my favorite side of Americans is the ease millionaires tell you you should be doing charity), and that together we can do it. Nobody saves himself alone, as a writer almost of the same name assured us years ago.

She put Covid in it because you want not to put it in this decade, Afghanistan because you don’t want to put it in this week, and Haiti because she is a millionaire – and we are not – also because she knows how to pretend to be interested even in the tragedies that have no place at the opening of the news .

It is, says the aspiring princess of the people, that we prove our humanity, “by alleviating the suffering of those we know and those we may never meet.” Who knows which of the two sets he thinks of when he thinks of Kate Middleton. Maybe both of them.

Maybe Meghan Markle created the perfect intersection. The one between people you unfortunately know and people you hope you will never have to attend again. That of relieving the suffering of others with a bank transfer as long as they do not expect you to speak to them: humanitarian initiatives for the third world such as alimony to certain particularly hateful ex-wives.

Above all, Meghan Markle has positioned herself in a debate that has so far seen only minor celebrities lined up: and who are you with, with the singer who sets up the fund to help show workers stopped for the pandemic, or with the one according to which the charity is done but it is not said?

For Meghan it is obvious, it is obvious, it is the usual tree in the usual forest: if I think very strongly of Afghanistan without instagramming myself, if I give to good causes without telling anyone, if I pursue good without a press release, I really thought, I really donated , did I really pursue?

And, above all, if I do not remind the public that I am on the good side, if I do not point out that the compelling list of the good causes of the moment is clear to me, if I do not say very strongly that it is urgent to be good, I will not run the risk that mine is not the Earth and all the little hearts and the shares and views it contains?